Almost 20pc of secondary level students don't have reliable broadband at home - new survey

Almost one in five (17pc) second-level students do not have a reliable form of broadband in their home, according to a survey exploring how they are faring since schools closed on March 12.

Even where broadband is deemed to be good, many households have problems with intermittent services, speed of connection and signal strength.

The survey, conducted in recent weeks by the National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCPP) also found that one in five (20pc) students have only limited access to a device.

And there was a wide variance in the amount of access young people had to their devices for the purposes of education at home, although of those with limited access, most use the device for more than five hours a day.

The findings, based on responses from more than 3,600 households, offer a broad picture of the experience of students since schools and teaching and learning moved out of the classroom.

More than nine on 10 (94pc) of students are utilising a combination of text books and digital tools for their home studies and virtually all (99pc) have received communication from their school. Email was the most popular mechanism for communication, with text messaging services and WhatsApp also commonly used.

When asked about any communications issues with schools, four in 10 (79pc) of parents/guardians indicated that no difficulties have been experienced. Where difficulties did arise, many participants said they had been addressed.

The average number of teachers who had made contact with students was seven, with most communicating on a daily basis. The majority of students are in receipt of work to complete, with most receiving feedback on completed assignments and work.

Some parents noted difficulties that students with additional requirements were experiencing as a result of not having enough support and there were also comments about the impact that schooling at home was having on overall student well-being.

Arising from the findings, the NPCPP has called for supports for students with additional needs to be provided on an individualised basis, to ensure that inequalities in education did not become more pronounced during the current public health crisis.

The parents’ body also wants efforts to ensure that all students have the means to work efficiently at home, including appropriate devices and broadband coverage.

Online Editors