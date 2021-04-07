Teacher unions are giving the Government until the summer break to put teachers back on the vaccine priority list.

But if they don’t get a clear signal of intent well before that, the possibility of strike action next term will be on the table.

All three teacher unions are today debating a joint motion demanding a reversal of the Government decision to remove vaccine prioritisation for teachers.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) voted in favour of the motion shortly after 9am.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), which debated the motion in private, also carried it.

An INTO spokesperson said it was supported by an “overwhelming majority”.

The Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) also supported the motion by an overwhelming majority.

The joint motion before all three conferences condemns the recent changes which were announced by Government without consultation with workers’ representatives.

It demands that the government re-instates education staff as a priority group within the national vaccination programme.

The motion says this is necessary because of the essential nature of their work which requires them to be in daily contact with a large number of persons from a large number of households.

It also noted that social distancing is problematic and not assured given the crowded nature, structure and layout of their workplaces.

The motion also demands early vaccination within the overall cohort of education staff, for pregnant teachers, those in higher risk categories and those who work in special schools, special classes and home school community liaison teachers.

If the Government does not agree to schedule vaccinations by the end of the current school year, based on their demands, the motion is seeking support for ballot of members for industrial action, up to and including strike action.

While the motion allows until the summer break for a schedule, a union source said if the Government showed no intent to meet their demands the possibility of strike action next term was “not off the table”.

The immediate focus of the unions will be to seek to engage with the Department of Education about meeting their demands.

This morning, Education Minister Norma Foley defended the change in the vaccination schedule to one based on age - without any priority for groups such as teachers - because older people are more at risk of serious disease and death.

Ms Foley said work was underway on setting out a schedule for vaccination based on age and it should be available in coming days.

An SNA and someone working from home who are the same age will receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time because age is what makes them vulnerable, according to the Minister for Education.

Minister Norma Foley said that the science now indicates that age is the most determinant factor when deciding who should be prioritised for vaccines.

This comes after teachers were previously in the top one third of the population set to be vaccinated first, but have since been removed as a priority cohort.

“We accepted that every stage that the actions of Niac would be independent and would be based on the science available,” she said on Morning Ireland today.

“So again, I am very clear in saying to you that, every step of the way in the education sector we indicated that we would adapt and we would accept the recommendations of public health as it was presented to us.

“Scientifically it is now [clear] with the evidence available to us, that the chief concern or the strongest predictor of vulnerability in terms of Covid-19 is in fact age.”

The minister was asked why someone who was working from home would be treated the same as an SNA working in a crowded environment because they’re the same age.

“The age of the 50 year old SNA, the age of the 50 year old person in another occupation, they will be treated equally because age makes them vulnerable,” Ms Foley said.

“It is Niac’s view that the risk of catching the virus is equal to anyone of a particular cohort of age.

“The virus can be picked up at any place. And in fact we actually see that the virus is most likely picked out from the outside community in everyday activity of individuals.”

When asked again whether she accepted that SNAs working in close contact with students were at greater risk of the virus, the minister said: “I accept that the greatest risk is age.”

