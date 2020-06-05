All children with Down Syndrome to have access to summer education programme- Joe McHugh

All children with Down Syndrome will have access to the Summer Education Programme this year, Education Minister Joe McHugh has confirmed.

The programme is open to children with significant special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage, and includes all children with Down Syndrome for the first time, making a further 1,200 eligible.

The programme is seen as particularly important this year because of the disproportionate impact the forced shutdown of schools has had on pupils with most needs.

Mr McHugh said it would help children to renew relationships, routines and connections with school and with learning and help to support ongoing social development and wellbeing.

“It gives us an opportunity to provide a vital additional support for some of the children with significant special educational needs and those who have been at risk of educational disadvantage since schools closed in March.

“It will be a stepping stone to help some young people ahead of the next school year and it is in line with public health guidance.”

The programme is reliant on schools, teachers and Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) choosing to participate and he has urged them to make themselves available.

“Teachers and SNAs have worked harder than ever since schools closed 12 weeks ago in order to support our young people. We are grateful for their work. And I know they will try to do whatever they can to support this Summer Programme.

The Department of Education will continue engagement with the school sector next week to finalise proposals for the running of programme.

Welcoming the move, Down Syndrome Ireland, CEO Deirdre Saul said they were glad that the Minister had “listened to our concerns and the concerns of parents of children with Down syndrome and acted.”

She noted that until now , access to an extended school year was only available for children with autism and children with a severe or profound intellectual disability, and, as a result, many children with Down syndrome were not eligible, despite having complex needs.

