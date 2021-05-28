Air monitors to be supplied to schools with poorly ventilated classrooms

Schools are to get air monitors for poorly ventilated classrooms as another tool in the battle against Covid.

Ventilation monitors act as an early warning system about the build-up of levels of carbon dioxide, CO2, which is released into the air as part of the breathing process.

Teacher unions have been campaigning for the use of monitors in schools and the Department of Education has now advised that they be will introduced, based on recommendations from an expert group.

The Department will decide where they are needed and schools are being told that it is not necessary to apply.

The breakthrough was announced in updated guidance on the ventilation of schools issued today.

In a follow-up bulletin to its members, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) advised that monitors will be provided as needed.

“The department has now agreed to provide air ventilation monitors to classrooms with lower levels of ventilation.

“The monitors will be utilised alongside further guidance on the degree of window ventilation required in certain rooms,” the INTO states.

Monitors do not detect Covid nor can they estimate risk of exposure to the virus, but they can provide a general indication that an area or room may not be adequately ventilated.

Monitor readings help occupants of room to become familiar with the impact that activities, outdoor weather and window openings have on levels of good ventilation within a room.

The units to be supplied to schools will be portable and capable of being powered via power socket or a USB cable connected to a PC.

In its guidance to schools, the Department states that portable units are preferable, as they will facilitate measurements in a wider range of locations.

The INTO has told its members that they be provided to schools shortly.

The Department advises the best way to reduce indoor CO2 is to dilute it with fresh air, such as opening windows if a room feels stuffy.

Outdoor air concentrations of CO2 are about 400-480 parts per million (ppm) while concentrations above 1400–1500 ppm are likely to be indicative of poor ventilation.