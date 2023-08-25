‘After school, the National Learning Network was the right choice for me’

National Learning Network and Bray Institute of Further Education

Stuart Brierton heard about the National Learning Network (NLN) when he was doing his Leaving Cert. He and other pupils went on a week’s placement to the NLN’s centre in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Stuart, who had attended New Court Special School in Bray, felt he couldn’t handle university “and I figured NLN might be better for me”.

While he enjoyed school, and loved English and history, he found aspects of maths challenging.

After his Leaving Cert, the move to NLN turned into a valuable next step.

Stuart spent two years on a course with a strong focus on practical skills such as typing and independent living, and preparing for job interviews.

“NLN gives people that extra bit of time to feel ready to do whatever it is they want to do, whether that’s university, get more education, or get a job. I’m a lot more independent now and I’m more social as well,” he says.

In his two years there, Stuart (26) explored various further education options, ultimately taking up the Level 5 security studies course in the Bray Institute of Further Education (BIFE).

“It went very well,” he says.

By the time he graduated, Covid had hit and securing work was difficult. But one of his NLN tutors, Shay Hiney, was still looking out for Stuart and signed him up as a volunteer at Bray Wanderers FC, where he shadowed a security officer.

As things picked up after Covid, so did Stuart’s career and he is now employed in security work at the European Foundation, Loughlinstown, Co Dublin, which he describes as “a fantastic place to work”.

“I am very happy with what I have achieved. I would give credit to NLN, particularly my tutors, Brian Gorman and Shay Hiney. Without them I would not be where I am today,” he says.

NLN is the educational and training division of the Rehab Group, providing supported, inclusive and certified training programmes to thousands of students each year in more than 50 locations.

