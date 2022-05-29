| 7.3°C Dublin

After 130 years, famous Dublin football school Joeys to go co-ed

St Joseph’s in Fairvew – whose past pupils include Charlie Haughey, Brendan Gleeson and many Dublin GAA figures – will open its doors to girls from 2023

St Joseph's assistant principal, Ciara Dowling. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Katherine Donnelly Email

One of the country’s most famous all-boys Christian Brothers’ schools is to turn co-educational after more than 130 years.

St Joseph’s secondary school in Fairview, Dublin, counts former taoiseach Charlie Haughey, actor Brendan Gleeson and a string of Dublin GAA All-Ireland stars among its past pupils.

