After 130 years, famous Dublin football school Joeys to go co-ed

One of the country’s most famous all-boys Christian Brothers’ schools is to turn co-educational after more than 130 years.

St Joseph’s secondary school in Fairview, Dublin, counts former taoiseach Charlie Haughey, actor Brendan Gleeson and a string of Dublin GAA All-Ireland stars among its past pupils.

But its all-male line-up of alumni will take on a different hue after the school popularly known as ‘Joeys’ starts enrolling female pupils from September 2023.

Founded in 1888 and now part of the Edmund Rice School Trust (ERST), the decision to accept girls into the school’s repeat Leaving Cert class in its centenary year was considered a significant step.

Now it is taking a truly historic leap, with its identity and name as a Christian Brothers School among the matters under scrutiny as it charts its future as a co-ed.

There will be a full review of subjects, sports and extra-curricular activities to ensure they cater to a wider variety of interests.

The traditional uniform will also come in for a revamp, along with changes to the buildings, including the introduction of a dedicated toilet for female students.

Pupil numbers currently stand at 280 and the school does not see itself growing beyond 300 children enrolled, but the vision is not simply about bringing in a small number of girls to bolster numbers.

Opening up enrolment to girls for the 2023/24 year starts in autumn 2022 with part of the admissions process to first year. It will be 2029 before all year groups are co-ed.

Read More

Principal Seán Stack said the focus was on transformation, and very much on “ensuring we change from an all-boys school to co-educational, and not merely accepting girls into the school as it is”.

Considerable thought will be put in to the style of uniform that will best reflect the new status of the school, and existing and incoming students will be consulted.

The school has recruited a dedicated assistant principal, Ciara Dowling, to oversee the transformation and to look after the new students.

Internal discussion about St Joseph’s future direction started almost two years ago.

According to the principal, “We had to see was there a demand for it and then was there an appetite for it within the community and the trust”.

A data-gathering exercise identified a shortage of local second-level places for girls and there were consultations with parents and students about whether co-ed was the right fit.

A plan was approved by the board of management, which made a case to ERST, which, after checking with other school trusts in the area, presented the proposal to the Department of Education.

Innovation is not new to Joeys, which has been agile in embracing change, helped in recent years by a rejuvenated past pupils’ union.

Some years ago, it was one of three schools to launch the PTech programme in Ireland. This is a tech industry-led initiative that allows post-primary students to integrate elements of degree-level learning and paid work experience into their education.

It is a big hit at Joeys, where the first cohort of students to choose it will move into fifth year in September, with 80pc of them doing PTech alongside seven Leaving Cert subjects.

It means that as well as their Leaving Cert, they will be holders of a PTech qualification – the equivalent of a post-Leaving Cert (PLC) Level 6 certificate – putting them first in line for jobs with PTech partners should they not want to go on to further or higher education.

Robotic and coding short courses for Junior Cycle students are other examples of the strong technology focus in the school.