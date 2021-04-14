Advice for the class of 2021: There’s still time to establish good study habits in fifth year

It’s been a difficult year for all students, not least the current fifth years. A good fifth year is key to success at Leaving Cert. During this time, students should be forming good habits around managing their workload, completing homework and study — in essence, establishing the routine that they will develop and intensify during sixth year.

There are six weeks left in this school year and fifth years can give themselves a great start for next year by making the most of that time.

Many students may feel like they are the only ones struggling, but the number of pupils in every school who are currently struggling with mental health, with feelings of depression, anger, lethargy, loneliness, anxiety and self-worth are far in excess of what we would normally see.

Mind your mental health

With this in mind, begin from a place of kindness and forgiveness. Over the last number of months, students did the best they could under unusual, difficult and complex circumstances. Whatever you managed to achieve during this time was good enough. Similarly, we can’t change what has gone before, but we can focus on forming good habits over the coming weeks.

Focus on the basics

I believe schools will be keen to offer their fifth year students a proper assessment for the end of the year. This will allow students to get much-needed experience of exam conditions, as well as giving teachers a clearer understanding of where their students are in relation to the curriculum and work covered. Fifth year students should be aiming to achieve as high a grade as possible in these exams.

Start by doing good quality homework, beginning this week. This means no matter what work you have been assigned, take the time to do it well and whenever possible on the night it is assigned. This also includes any learning homework which may be assigned; it can be easy for students to rush or skip this when they are busy. Rushing homework to move on to study is simply a false economy. You are being assigned homework to give you the opportunity to learn the topic properly and embed that learning or skill.

Begin CAO research

Now is a great time to begin looking into CAO options and courses. Sixth year is a busy year and open days come around in the autumn. It’s never too early to begin preparation for your option after Leaving Cert. If students can focus on their academics for the rest of term, they will be in a great place to return to study at the beginning of sixth year.

Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community School, Co Dublin