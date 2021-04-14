| 4.6°C Dublin

Advice for the class of 2021: There’s still time to establish good study habits in fifth year

Guidance counsellor Aoife Walsh Expand

It’s been a difficult year for all students, not least the current fifth years. A good fifth year is key to success at Leaving Cert. During this time, students should be forming good habits around managing their workload, completing homework and study — in essence, establishing the routine that they will develop and intensify during sixth year.

There are six weeks left in this school year and fifth years can give themselves a great start for next year by making the most of that time.

