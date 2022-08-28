| 14.9°C Dublin

‘Acute staff shortages’ — Schools urge ‘weighted’ salary scheme for more expensive parts of country

Teachers are choosing jobs in cheaper parts of the country as schools struggle to retain staff

ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie said he recently spoke with a principal who has hired seven new teachers but is anxious they may not all show up on September Expand

Wayne O'Connor

Principals are concerned a new pay weighting scheme may be needed in expensive parts of the country to help retain workers struggling to cope with rising living costs.

A similar mechanism has been used in London where an allowance is paid to some key workers as an incentive to remain in the UK capital.

