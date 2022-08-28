‘Acute staff shortages’ — Schools urge ‘weighted’ salary scheme for more expensive parts of country

Principals are concerned a new pay weighting scheme may be needed in expensive parts of the country to help retain workers struggling to cope with rising living costs.

A similar mechanism has been used in London where an allowance is paid to some key workers as an incentive to remain in the UK capital.

Soaring rent, fuel and energy costs this year have fed concerns some schools in urban areas here will struggle to fill posts for the upcoming term because teachers are choosing to take jobs in more affordable parts of the country.

Normally principals expect to have made new appointments before the end of August, but many were still interviewing candidates last week.

Principals and schools in Dublin are worst affected but it is an issue in urban centres nationwide.

National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals director Paul Crone said he has spoken with approximately 50 secondary school principals at meetings in the past two weeks but only one told him they believe they have filled all their vacant posts.

“Some of those positions might have been filled since but principals are still recruiting this week,” Mr Crone said.

“Some are those who were appointed in June and signed a contract are now turning that contract down because they have a new offer that may be closer to home, or potentially have more hours.

“Teachers [who are] well established in schools are applying for positions elsewhere in the country too and I know of one principal who put a call out to his staff saying, ‘if anyone has a spare room, we have a number of new teachers moving to Dublin and they need accommodation’.

"That is how they are dealing with the problem.”

Long term, he said consideration may have to be given to a salary incentive for those living or working in expensive parts of the country.

“It is probably something that needs to be on the table. It exists in London and it needs to be discussed,” he said.

A government source said such a proposal is unlikely to be considered.

They said the weightings on offer in London still only bring teacher salaries there in line with pay here, where they start at about €38,000.

Teachers in the UK starting their careers outside of London earn about €7,500 less per annum.

Other sources are concerned the weight would contribute to pay disparity. How the scheme is defined would also be challenging, with many people working in Dublin commuting from neighbouring counties daily at considerable expense.

Mr Crone proposed a number of temporary short-term solutions, including allowing those on job-sharing initiatives to take on extra hours, allowing teachers on career breaks to work some hours, encouraging retired teachers to take on classes, and freeing up more student teachers to alleviate pressure.

Last week, the TUI warned the issue could impact student subject choices, with recruitment issues meaning some schools may not be able to offer full timetables in September.

Mr Crone and another union, the ASTI, said this is contributing to logistical headaches in schools across the country, with principals adjusting timetables, or in some cases, completely redrawing them in recent weeks to cope with the staff losses.

Principals find they have two choices when juggling timetables, Mr Crone added.

“One is to leave the timetable as it is in the hope of getting a replacement teacher, or two, you re-do the timetable and try to accommodate existing classes as much as possible and the classes for first and fifth year are diminished because you have a deficit in that subject.”

ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie said he recently spoke with a principal who has hired seven new teachers but is anxious they may not all show up on September 1.

Mr Christie said technical subjects, European languages, home economics and Irish are most challenging to recruit for.

“The cost of living is a problem for everyone in society.

"There is a level of trepidation out there that staff are leaving at relatively short notice or may not show up for the coming year because they have got work elsewhere. In certain subjects there is an acute shortage of staff.”

The issue is not unique to secondary schools, according to INTO general secretary John Boyle, who said principals in primary schools have also been affected.

While 129 jobs were advertised for mainstream primary school teachers last Friday, Mr Boyle said he expects this number to increase in the coming days because some schools have had to delay their recruitment processes because of uncertainty.

Mr Boyle claimed he was aware of a case where five teachers were living together in a house in Dublin last year but the property is no longer available.

They struggled to find alternative accommodation so three of the teachers took up jobs elsewhere: one in a rural town, another in Dubai and the third in Australia. The others stayed in Dublin, but one has yet to find a place to live despite being offered a permanent job.

“It is not just a Dublin problem. Rents have increased in other areas at a greater rate than Dublin has seen in the past 12 months and commuting costs are a huge factor too.

“Our members are being affected like any other worker in any other sector across the country who is trying to get to and from work.

"This is a societal issue and the amount of money people are taking home at the end of every week has greatly diminished. There is still an incentive to work, but it is an incentive to work in Dubai.”

A spokesman for the Department of Education said more than 2,900 newly qualified teachers have been registered by the Teaching Council for the upcoming school year.

Primary substitute teacher panels have also been boosted with further efforts ongoing to increase teacher supply, he added.

“Post-primary schools are encouraged to use the ‘scheme to share teachers between recognised post-primary schools’, where a teacher can be shared to teach in two schools which assist schools in filling vacancies in high-priority subjects,” he said.

“The Irish Primary Principals’ Network is also developing a new central portal for the recruitment of teachers to long-term positions in both primary and post-primary schools.”

