Accredited grades may be in the bag, but there is no shirking the June exams for students at one Dublin school.

All 110 Leaving Cert pupils at Pobalscoil Neásain Baldoyle have decided to sit papers in all their subjects to give themselves the best chance on results day.

That includes Irish, the subject that was least attractive to sixth years’ when it came sitting the exams, with up to 40pc, of candidates opting to avoid the written paper and rely solely on an accredited grade.

“We want to make sure we got the most points” said Vicki Ogundipe, deputy head girl, who is hoping to secure a place in in Trinity College Dublin Human Health and Disease degree course.

Her friend Rachelle Biayi, also deputy head girl, says while some things are “out of our hands, what is in our hands is studying and our motivation is to do well in the Leaving Cert.” She has applied for an integrated nursing degree programme

Rachelle’s high levels of motivation came to the fore a year ago when she organised Black Lives Matter march in Baldoyle, prompting a Twitter shout-out for the students from rapper Stormzy.

The two 18-year-olds agree that the last few weeks have been stressful, as they ploughed through assessments in different subjects to help their teachers estimate marks for the accredited grades,

“It feels like double exams, exams in schools and exams in June” said Vicki

But Rachel concedes that doing the assessments helped with revision. Now they are looking ahead.

Education Minster Norma Foley visited school the today to speak to staff and students, at the end of an extraordinary year.

Ms Foley paid tribute to all Leaving Cert students and said young people had done an “amazing job” in facing up to the challenges of the pandemic.

“Everything they were asked to do, they have done,” she said.

Ms Foley repeated the strong message that students should do all they can to avoid exposure to Covid in the run up to, and during the exams.

She said there was a “critical period” ahead and not only the students themselves but their families and other people they meet in the community must be conscious of the need to protect them from Covid risk.

If a Leaving Cert candidate has Covid, or is close contact of a confirmed case, they will not be allowed to sit an exam, or exams.

In circumstances where a candidate is unwell, and Covid has not been ruled out, public health teams may take a decision on the spot to exclude them from an exam, even though they may subsequently be found not to have Covid

In cases where there is a doubt, Ms Foley said that “unfortunately we are in a pandemic” and confirmed that public health teams would deal with any such situations in a timely manner.

Reflecting on their experience of Covid on school life Pobalscoil Neásain deputy principal Brid Ní Annrachain, said there many pluses.

Among them, she said, was the leap made in online teaching and learning and how it has helped students to motivate themselves. “Are they better prepared for going into college? They have to be.”

Ms Ni Annrachain also spoke up the virtues of the use of accredited grades.

“There has always been this black hole, if a student had a parent die on the morning of an exam, or were sick and ended up in hospital, there is now an established back up plan.

“It would be crazy not to continue it, that If such a thing was to happen again, a teacher couldn’t be asked to make a prediction of a student’s grade. I think when we reflect on it when it’s over, there will be things, where we will say, ‘we will never go back’,” she said.

Pat Seaver, year head for sixth years, said the “genie is out the bottle ” on accredited grades “and the world didn’t come crashing down around our ears.”

While teacher unions do not support a continuation of accredited grades, Karol Sadleir, also deputy principal, said a lot of the unions’ position was based on teachers’ lack of confidence around assessment.

“There’s been a huge amount of capacity built and the backwash effect of that into teaching and learning is immense. I think there is definitely a confidence that was never there before.”