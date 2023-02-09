Accommodating refugees in schools over summer is a matter for boards of management, says Norma Foley

Education Minister Norma Foley says it’s up to individual schools to decide whether they should open as accommodation hubs for refugees over the summer months.

She said schools had autonomy and it was “wholly at the discretion of the school board of management to make those decisions in terms of where they might have availability or where they might not.”

The Government is facing significant challenges in housing the ongoing influx of Ukrainians as well as the growing number of others seeking protection in Ireland.

As well as new arrivals, the need for alternative accommodation for refugees who have been housed in hotels, some of which may soon revert to their traditional tourist business, is a pressing problem for the Government.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has written to Cabinet colleagues appealing for help sourcing additional accommodation capacity,

He has suggested large halls, sports centres, conference centres and arts centres, where refuges and asylum seekers could sleep on camp bed and where they would also have access to showers.

Responding to questions from journalists, Ms Foley said it was a matter for individual schools to decide whether they might have the necessary facilities and whether to make them available.

The minister acknowledged the “extraordinarily positive, open and welcoming relationship has been established in local communities and especially in our school community” since Ukrainians started arriving almost a year ago.

She said almost 15,000 young people had been “warmly welcomed into and are well-integrated in schools”.

The minister said that response was done on the back of “great leadership by our school communities”.

According to the latest figures, Ireland is accommodating more than 74,000 refugees, including about 54,000 who are fleeing war in Ukraine and about another 20,000 ‘international protection’ applicants.

About 14,000 of those are housed in hotels and other guest accommodation, but with the tourist season approaching, many of those beds are expected to return to traditional use.

Last month, Irish Tourism Industry Council (ITIC), chief executive Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, confirmed that many contracts between hotels and the State were due to expire around March and a lot out would not renew.