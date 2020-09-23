'A breach of trust' - Teachers’ Union criticise Education Dept. over release of Leaving Cert class ranking

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has accused the Department of Education of a “fundamental breach of trust” over the release of class ranking information to Leaving Cert 2020 students.

The union said it showed “scant regard for vulnerable students” and had the potential to be “extremely damaging” to them.

The Department announced yesterday that students could access the information on a website next Monday.

The manner of the release of the information has been the subject of a bitter dispute between the Department and teacher unions, who were previously told that it would be available only on foot of a data access request.

However, following legal advice, the Department said that it was putting in place a system to allow students to gain access to the information.

It is understood that the legal advice centres on the issue of students being entitled to access their own personal data.

But in an angry response, the TUI said “the release of class rankings in such a manner has the potential to be extremely damaging for more vulnerable students, reinforcing stereotyping and stigmatisation, embedding disadvantage and serving absolutely no useful practical or moral purpose.”

The union said it engaged with the Calculated Grades process on a good faith, once-off basis and sought and received certain assurances.

“One such assurance was that the student ranking provided by a school would only be available to a student in response to a data access request.

“In this regard, it is worth noting that FAQs outlining this understanding were formally endorsed by the Department before they were posted on the TUI website.

“Ranking students in such a manner runs completely counter to the values of inclusive teaching and was only agreed upon on the understanding that it was to improve the accuracy of the data collected and would not be released in the manner now planned.“

It said the “the departure from this agreed position is a fundamental breach of trust by the Department and is profoundly damaging to the student/teacher relationship.”

Last week, students had access to both the estimated marks provided by their school as well as the final marks awarded by the Calculated Grades office that gave rise to their published grades.

As part of the assessment process that replaced the June exams teachers also rated each students against others in their class and this is the information that will be available on Monday.

