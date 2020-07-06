670 students with Down syndrome win access to summer education scheme after campaign by parents

Parents of 670 post-primary students with Down syndrome have won their battle to enroll them in the summer education programme for children with complex special needs.

The new Cabinet bowed to pressure and extended the eligibility criteria for the scheme to allow this cohort of students to gain access.

In previous years, the programme catered for children with a severe/profound intellectual disability or autism, but because of the disruption to education caused by Covid-19, it was expanded to include about 9,000 additional primary-aged children with complex needs.

However, while it was open to children with Down syndrome in a mainstream a class in a primary school, there was dismay when students with Down Syndrome at post-primary schools were not included.

Down Syndrome Ireland spokesperson Cathy Gray said they were “absolutely thrilled that the Government has listened to our concerns and the concerns of parents of children with Down syndrome and acted.”

Down Syndrome Ireland campaigned strongly on the issue, in recent weeks, claiming that the teen students’ exclusion from the programme caused untold stress to their parents.

The programme, known Summer Provision 2020, will operate in a limited number of number of schools, at both primary and post-primary level. It is up to schools to volunteer and, to date, about 240 have opted in.

If a student cannot get a place in a school-based programme, their parent may apply for a grant for a home tutor, although there is no guarantee that a tutor will be available.

Education Minister Norma Foley and Junior Minister for special education Josepha Madigan announced the move after today’s Cabinet meeting.

Ms Foley said she was "deeply conscious of the additional challenges these students have faced in continuing with learning since the Covid-19 closure of school buildings since March.

"Providing this additional support is an important step in recognising this difficulty and in preparing these young people for school re-opening and I would like to thank my Cabinet colleagues for their support in this."

Ms Madigan said the programme was crucial in preparing students with complex needs to return to school in the autumn and "is right that this programme should be open to post-primary school students with Down syndrome also."

