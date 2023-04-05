58 school building projects no longer ‘on hold’ as Norma Foley announces funding deal

The “pause” button has been lifted on 58 school building projects that were on hold because of funding pressures.

More money is being released by the Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform to allow them to go ahead.

Education Minister Norma Foley TD today confirmed an agreement has been secured to guarantee and support the rollout and continuation of the school building programme.

She said it would facilitate the continued rollout of urgently required school building projects, including those that were temporarily paused due to capital funding pressures.

The Department will update each of the 58 schools in relation to the formal arrangements and next steps in respect of the delivery of their projects.

it will bring sighs of relief in school communities around the country, with some waiting 20 years and more for their new build,

The original school building budget for 2023 was €860m, and it is not known how much more will need to be added to live up to commitments given for this year .

Spiralling building inflation was a major factor in the recent announcement that projects were being put on hold while negotiations on increased funding continued.

As the year got underway, more than 70pc of the €860m was already committed on existing builds and projects due to go to tender or to start construction faced an uncertain time as the pause button was hit.

Ms Foley said today that her department was committed to an ambitious capital programme that delivered new and modernised facilities in school communities and Government was “absolutely supportive of continuing this very ambitious and important programme of delivery.”

“This will include provision for all of the 58 schools that were temporarily paused to progress to tender and construction stage and Department officials will contact those schools directly”.

She thanked Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe “who worked tirelessly with me and my Department officials in order to facilitate the delivery of these urgently required school building projects.”

This year, over 300 school building projects are currently under construction, including 40 new schools and 260 projects at existing schools. There are also over 1,000 other school building projects in the Department’s pipeline at various stages of development