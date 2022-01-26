49 more Covid-19 deaths as numbers in hospital with virus continue to fall

Number of patients in ICU with Covid-19 continue to fall.

There have been 49 new deaths of people with Covid-19 notified in the past week, bringing the number of people who have died with the virus in Ireland to 6,136.

Another 10,414 new cases of the virus were confirmed today – 5,605 of them were PCR-confirmed cases while 4,809 were from antigen tests registered on the HSE portal.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 continued to fall today with 739 Covid-19 patients in hospital, a decrease of 85 from yesterday. This is the lowest number of people in hospital with the virus in over three weeks.

The number of people in hospital with the virus has fallen by 172 in the past week alone.

Meanwhile there are 74 people with the virus being treated in ICU, down five from yesterday and the lowest number in intensive care with coronavirus since November 6 last year.

It comes as the latest figures for school outbreaks were released today which show that 17 of 18 Covid outbreaks reported in schools last week were in special education settings.

The overall figure was up from three in each of the previous two weeks, according to the figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There were 79 confirmed cases of Covid linked to the outbreaks, with 14 in one case, a primary school.

In the special schools the number of linked confirmed cases ranged from zero to nine.

Read More

Half of the affected schools were in the west of the country, with five in the south, two in the northwest and one each in the west and northeast. There were no school outbreaks reported in the midlands or midwest.

It brings to 502 the number of outbreaks in schools since the current school year began at the end of August 2021, with a total of 3,044 linked cases.

An outbreak is where two or more cases are identified in a setting, but it does not necessarily mean that transmission occurred on site.

One on four (24pc) of the outbreaks associated with schools in the current academic year have involved only two cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 1,315 Covid outbreaks in schools, with 6,857 linked confirmed cases.

There were no outbreaks associated with third-level colleges last week, while there were four associated with childcare facilities.

Since March 2020, there have been 221 outbreaks associated with third-level colleges and 647 in childcare facilities.

Meanwhile, public health teams engaged in close contact testing in 114 schools, - 74 post primary and 40 special education – last week.

Close contact testing is conducted following notification of a confirmed case of Covid of someone who had attended the facility during the infectious time period, It has no longer routinely carried out in primary schools.