44 Covid outbreaks linked to schools last week

A further 44 Covid outbreaks were linked to schools last week, even though they were closed.

The 44 clusters, which compare with 48 the previous week, are clearly an overhang from cases emerging before the Easter school holidays, which started on Friday March 26.

They are included in latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), for the week-ending midnight Saturday April 3.

An outbreak/cluster is where two, or more, cases of infection are associate with a setting, although it does not necessarily mean that transmission occurred within that location.

The 48 outbreaks in week-ending March 26 were more than double the number week before and, when taken with last week’s 44, it indicates the pace at which infection was getting into schools before the holidays.

Of the 44 clusters reported last week, the maximum number of knock-on infections associated with one case was seven.

Parents were urged not to engage in socialising or to allow children on playdates over the Easter break to avoid a surge of infection when schools re-open next Monday.

Next week, all classes will return to school for the first time since Christmas, including first to fourth years at second level who spent all last term learning remotely.

All other pupils returned, on a staggered basis across February and March.

Meanwhile, there were 17 outbreaks in childcare facilities last week, down two on the previous week, according to the HPSC data.

Read More





Read More

Online Editors