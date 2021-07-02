34,000 pupils to benefit from school summer programmes

More than 34,000 children could benefit from summer education programmes in schools this year.

Almost 1,000 schools have offered to run one or more programmes, which cater for the most disadvantaged students.

The 34,000 figure, based on estimates provided in applications to the Department of Education, would represent an 161pc increase on last year’s take up, of about 13,000 for school based programmes. Figures on actual participation will only become known later in the summer.

Parents may also apply for a home-based summer education programme, for which a grant is provided to pay for a tutor, but figure for the number availing of those won’t be known until early autumn.

Funding for the summer programmes, traditionally known as July Provision, although they can also run in August, doubled to €40m this year in recognition of the disruption to education caused by the pandemic.

They are designed to cater for pupils with complex special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage, who suffered most as a result of school closures.

Remote learning was particular challenge for many pupils with complex needs, many of whose parents say they suffered regression not only in their education but also social skills, and those who are socio-economically disadvantaged.

The aim is to support pupils to re-engage with education and promote wellbeing and for some who are at key transition stages, to help to ensure they can progress in next September.

Classes are much smaller than a standard class and, in keeping with the summer sprit, the approach to teaching is less formal than during the school year.

This year, for the first time, both primary and post-primary schools were encouraged to provide summer programmes and the eligibility criteria were extended.

Previously, summer programmes were available only to special schools and pupils in special classes in primary schools and in schools in the Department of Education’s Deis scheme for disadvantaged communities.

In order to encourage greater take up this year, schools were offered incentives, including extra funding and earlier payments to staff involved as well as allowing the recruitment of student teachers graduating this summer.

More than 400 special schools, or schools with special classes, have offered to run programmes to cater for about 6,500 pupils.

Among the other applications are from 230 Deis schools, who plan to run week-long special literacy and numeracy camps for a potential 11,000 pupils.

More than 580 primary and post primary schools have applied to run inclusion programmes for pupils in mainstream classes who receive the highest level of support, such as children with autism and Down syndrome, and others at most risk of disadvantage.