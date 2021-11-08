25,000 students take up challenge to speak only Irish for 24 hours

Thousands of students across the country will take part in a challenge to speak Irish for 24 hours.

Over 25,000 students in 270 schools from 32 counties will be taking part in Conradh na Gaeilge's #Gaeilge24 challenge on Tuesday.

The aim of Gaeilge24 is to encourage young people to speak Irish only for 24 hours in every aspect of their lives.

Students will be asked to speak Irish not only at school and with their teachers, but at home, at the shops and with local businesses, friends, and in their local sports clubs.

The president of Conradh na Gaeilge said this challenge will give young people the opportunity to promote the Irish language in their day-to-day lives.

Dr Niall Comer said: “A positive attitude towards the language is encouraged in young people in a fun and relevant way through Gaeilge24.

“They are given the opportunity to have a positive experience and to promote the Irish language in their own lives. This is now the ninth year of this unique campaign and Gaeilge24 continues to go from strength to strength.”

English medium, gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht primary and secondary schools across Ireland are taking part in this year's challenge.

A certificate will be awarded to each student for taking part. According to feedback gathered each year, 100pc of teachers would be happy to run Gaeilge24 in their schools again.

The director of development with Conradh na Gaeilge said this year the challenge is focused on wellbeing.

Aodhán Ó Deá said he is excited that the Irish language will be used by over 25,000 students tomorrow.

“We have sent thousands of support packs to schools north and south over the last few days, and we at Conradh na Gaeilge are excited that the Irish language will be used by over 25,000 students as part of Gaeilge24 throughout the island tomorrow.

“This is the ninth year of this unique campaign and Gaeilge24 is always going from strength to strength. This year, Gaeilge24 is focusing on wellbeing. Taking care of yourself, especially young people, from exercise to mindfulness, is very important to be at your healthiest,” he added.

The Irish language community around the world can take part in the challenge online by using the #Gaeilge24 hashtag on social media.