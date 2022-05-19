About 250 Ukrainian third-level students and researchers have enquired about a college place in Ireland in September.

Some are interested in taking up a course, while others may require only a study space to allow them to continue online learning or research with their home university.

Many Ukrainian students are currently continuing their education with Ukrainian colleges remotely.

Read More

The queries, from students from first year up, are being processed by the helpdesk set up to smooth the path for those seeking assistance around further and higher education.

Ukrainian students who enter the Irish system will be treated in the same way as Irish students in terms of fees, and will have access to grants.

There will also be financial supports, through the Educational Disadvantage Fund for those wishing to engage in further education including accessing laptops and devices.

Exactly how many Ukrainians will ultimately seek a college place in Ireland for the autumn won’t be known for some months.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris confirmed to the Dáil today that the helpdesk had received about 250 calls and emails from Ukrainian students and researchers.

He said he did not know how many students would end up taking up places but “we are very satisfied and the sector is very satisfied that it will be able to accommodate people”.

The minister said Ireland had also committed to conducting the Ukrainian higher education entrance examinations this summer for students seeking to access higher education in Ukraine.

He said his officials were engaging with their counterparts at the Ukrainian Ministry of Education and the members of the steering group, national steering group, chaired by his department, on how best to facilitate this.

Mr Harris told Deputy Dara Calleary that the Government believed it was essential that access to education was maintained and Ukrainian students would be given comprehensive and compassionate support.

The minister will bring proposals to Government soon to underpin the supports for incoming Ukrainian students and ensure they are treated as Irish students when accessing third level education.”

The helpdesk also guides applicants to the education and training board’s (ETBs) guidance services, where options such as further education or apprenticeship may be more appropriate.

Separately, Mr Harris has confirmed that Ukrainian people were now doing their Safe Pass training to ensure they can work in construction.