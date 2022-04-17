€20m grant funding announced for school libraries

The Department of Education has announced €20m in grant funding for schools nationwide to enhance their library catalogues.

The School Library Book Grant will be provided for the purchase of books, audio books and other media.

The department confirmed that the fund will be paid to schools in the coming weeks and is based on pupil numbers at the same rate for all schools, primary and post-primary.

Public libraries already provide a range of supports for school under the Public Library Supports for Schools jointly agreed by the Department of Education and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Public libraries will also support the roll-out of the School Library Book Grant through the provision of additional measures and resources, in two steps.

Step one will consist of webinars open to representatives of primary and post-primary schools.

The initial webinars will be held in May and will focus on the practical process of selecting a meaningful book collection for each school, including reading lists developed by libraries and Children’s Books Ireland and a section on library services supporting schools, emphasising the benefits of class visits, the range of services available, including classroom sets, teachers resources and online resources.

A second set of webinars will take place at the start of the next school year, focusing on maximising the new collection, again linking into library services and the much broader range of resources libraries can offer to support.

In step two, each library service will communicate with the schools within its area, outlining the levels of supports that the individual library service can provide locally, based on local resources. This will begin in the coming school year.

Education Minister Norma Foley said books enable students “to go on magical journeys, experience new ideas and open their minds to infinite possibilities”.

“In doing so reading assists in the development of language and literacy skills. It is said that books are uniquely portable magic and I firmly believe that reading opens up a world of imagination and endless possibilities; taking the reader to places they have never been, provoking curiosity, wonder and discussion,” she said.

“Considerable progress has been made in promoting a high level of literacy since the 2011 Literacy and Numeracy Strategy and Interim Review 2017. The Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) 2016 results showed that the reading skills of primary school children in Ireland, both in the paper based and online assessment are among the best in all European and OECD countries. It is important to build on this good work and ensure that these high standards are maintained.

“Schools will receive excellent and expert support from Public Library Supports for Schools, to help spend their grant funding to meet needs of their students. I look forward to seeing our students in reading nooks and libraries all over Ireland, enjoying a great read.”