2021 Leaving Cert will go ahead next summer, says Ryan

The Leaving Cert will he carried out next summer with students sitting exams, the leader of the Green Party has declared.

“The message to the upcoming Leaving Cert students is that there will be Leaving Cert exams next May and June,” Mr Ryan said.

“This Government is saying clearly in regards to this pandemic that we’re going to keep our schools open. It’s critical for the health, mental health and development of our children.

“We will do whatever it takes, effectively. In those circumstances, I think the message to the upcoming Leaving Cert students is that there will be Leaving Cert exams next May and June.”

The class of 2021 were already having a difficult time because they had lost out class time and were having a “different experience” now they were back in Covid-affected classrooms, he said. But the syllabus and the exams would reflect that.

“They absolutely, I think, have to look forward and expect that they will be doing the Leaving Cert.”

The numbers affected by the predicted grading errors for the class of 2020 will not be known until the new model is run with a revised code and it is checked that are no other errors in the code, Mr Ryan declared.

“It’s impossible to know precisely what that would be.”

But last year some 3,000 students got an upgrade, and the present problem only involved upgrades. There wasn’t going to be any a downgrading. With those upgrades, the 2019 class saw some 600 students being successful in getting a different college choice, Mr Ryan.

“If we play that statistically, that's where you get to about 1,000 extra places (being needed for 2020 students affected by the predicted grades problem)

“I believe will be less, because that was a case (in 2019) where people wanted an upgrade. In this instance it is random,” he said. The 2019 upgrades came about by students or their parents and families paying for a re-check.

