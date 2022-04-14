19 Traveller women graduate from pioneering university course that they say will ‘change lives’

A group of women from the Travelling community graduate at a conferring ceremony at University College Cork having completed a life-changing course designed to empower leadership in their community. Picture: Provision

Women from the Traveller community have hailed a specially-designed university course as "life changing" as they graduated today.

The 19 women – drawn from Traveller families across the south – completed the Community Leadership programme at University College Cork (UCC) which was devised by the university, the Southern Traveller Health Network and Adult Continuing Education.

All 19 graduated from the course – and acknowledged that it will change lives.

Anne Burke of the Southern Traveller Health Network said it will help empower the women to enhance their lives and the lives of their families.

“The course covers issues such as education, accommodation, and health - topics that are statistically poor for the community. We need people within the community to show leadership, and this empowers them to do that," Ms Burke said.

“This course will change lives. The rate of second level education among Travellers is atrocious, so to have these women avail of third level education is life-changing – not just for them but for their families and their wider communities."

Ms Burke said it was a remarkable feat for the 19 women to juggle their busy daily lives with family commitments and their UCC study – all the middle of a global pandemic.

“Here we have 19 women who never benefited from education but who had the ability to go on and achieve this. It shows that people, with the right support can achieve things,” she said.

Evaluation research found that Travellers are inhibited from accessing higher education for a number of reasons including negative practices such as segregation in the education system previously, fear of racism and discrimination, lower literacy and digital skills associated with early school leaving, homelessness and poverty and the lack of recognition of Traveller culture in the education system.

SOAR Project co-ordinator Sheila McGovern said it was critical that such issues are addressed to promote ongoing education.

“This evaluation report highlights the importance of working in partnership with the Traveller community in programme design and delivery to enable greater participation.”

Traveller Visibility Group official Breda O'Donoghue said there was enormous credit due to the course participants and those who designed the programme.

The SOAR Project is an inter-institutional collaboration between IT Carlow, MTU Cork & Kerry, WIT and project lead UCC as well as community partners to devise and deliver strategies to increase access to higher education for those currently under-represented.