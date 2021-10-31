100 extra substitute teachers to deal with ongoing shortages in classrooms

The education minister has said 100 additional teachers will be made available to substitution panels across the country on a full-time basis to deal with ongoing shortages.

Norma Foley said there are now 132 substitution panels in the country, while prior to the Covid-19 pandemic there were just six panels.

“Today I’m announcing that we have 100 additional teachers being made available to these substitution panels. These are teachers that are being employed on a full-time basis to provide emergency cover for schools,” she told This Week on RTÉ.

Minister Foley said the return of contact tracing and the use of antigen tests in schools are both matters for the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to consider.

“Within the school sector we have followed very clearly all of the recommendations that have come to us from public health, and I do want to acknowledge that those recommendations have served us well. If there is to be a change then obviously, we will cooperate with the implementation of any changes,” she said.

“It is my understanding that in particular incidences that may well be selected by public health, that there may well be an opportunity for the use of antigen testing. But I want to acknowledge that this has been a very challenging time for the school sector and school communities have shown extraordinary flexibility, adaptability and resilience.”

“The issue we find with Covid is that it continues to be difficult in terms of the management of Covid,” she added.

Meanwhile, the chief clinical officer of the HSE said children mostly contract Covid-19 in a household setting.

Dr Colm Henry said for the large part, children are not acquiring the virus in a school setting.

“It is true to say of course cases are rising, and community transmission is rising. Our experience and that of our public health teams has been that children for the large part predominantly acquire Covid-19 in a home setting and not in a school setting.

“We know from our work before when we were doing contact tracing of asymptomatic children there were very low rates of positivity compared to household positivity.

“When we stopped contact tracing of asymptomatic children in September the positivity rates were about 5pc at the time the Delta virus was quite prevalent, household contact tracing positivity is 30pc or more,” he said.

He added: “So, our experience is for the large part predominantly, children are acquiring Covid-19 not within a school setting. We can’t say exclusively so but for the large part they’re acquiring it outside the school setting.”

Dr Henry said Covid-19 is not as harmful for children as the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“What is harmful is RSV virus and if you look at the huge pressures our children’s hospitals are under right now in emergency departments. Our GPs are also under pressure from seasonal viruses for which we don’t do any testing,” he said.

“Covid-19 does not present a serious risk for children thankfully and transmission is not very efficient in children.”