10 south Dublin schools to open classes for pupils with special needs

Minister for Education Norma Foley pictured during budget briefing at the Dept of Education in Dublin.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 14/10/20

Ten more primary schools in south Dublin have agreed to open classes for children with special needs in the current school year, on foot of a direction from Education Minister Norma Foley.

It means that about 30-35 children currently without a school place will be able to join their peers in a classroom.

Among the schools to respond positively are Star of the Sea BNS, Sandymount, Scoil Mhuire Ógh / Loreto Senior Primary School and Scoil Mhuire Ógh 2 / Loreto Junior Primary School, both Crumlin and St Joseph’s Boys’ School, Clondalkin.

South Dublin is one of the areas where there has been a persistent shortage of places for children with special needs and, over the past year, it has become a focus of attention for the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) and the Department of Education.

The 10 schools are among 25 that received a second formal notice last month advising that the minister was directing them to make provision for children with special needs.

Recent legislation gives the Education Minister power to compel schools to open places for children with special needs and it was used for the first time last year, in west Dublin.

In the case of south Dublin, the legal process kicked off earlier this year when 39 schools received an initial notice from the minister.

Letters sent to the schools and their patron bodies asked that they “take the necessary measures for the provision of places for additional students as soon as possible in the current school year i.e. 2020/2021”.

Some of those subsequently agreed to open a class or the department acknowledged that they did not have the capacity, either physically or in terms of staff skill levels.

However, in early November, 25 schools received a second notice, 10 of which have now agreed to open a class, according to a spokesperson for Junior Minister for Special Education Josepha Madigan, who is overseeing the process.

The minister’s spokesperson said they were hopeful that positive responses from the 10 schools would be enough to cater for the outstanding demand in the current year.

Of the remaining 15 schools, the department has accepted that four do not have the physical capacity to open a special class.

The legal powers vested in the minister would allow her to revert to the other 11 schools to require them to open classes if she considered it necessary.

