10 key things parents need to know about the reopening of schools

It’s official: students will be returning to school at the end of August.

After weeks of deliberating, the Government has finally put an official plan in place to ensure students and staff can safely get back to the classroom.

Here are 10 key takeaways for parents from the Government’s roadmap back to school.

What will my child’s school day now look like?

Schools are being asked to introduce staggered drop-off and collection times to reduce the amount of pupils entering and leaving school at the same time. Physical distancing will be in place of between one and two metres, except for primary students below third class. There will be much less interaction between classes and class groups, staggered breaks and lunch times. PE halls, GP rooms and parish halls will be turned into classrooms to implement smaller class numbers.

What should I tell my child about personal protective equipment and hand hygiene?

Students must clean their hands on arrival at school, before eating or drinking, after using the toilet, playing outdoors or when they cough or sneeze.

Pupils will not be required to wear face masks and are advised against wearing gloves in class. Students should also avoid sharing personal items with classmates such as rubbers and pens.

However, masks must be worn in some class circumstances i.e. where the one metre distance cannot be achieved and there are more than 24 students in a 49 sq classroom.

What about school transport? Can my child still take the bus?

Yes. School transport services operated by Bus Éireann will continue, in line with public health advice. Students in urban areas are, however, being encouraged to also walk and cycle to school where possible to reduce the impact on the public transport system. Students are asked not to use school transport if displaying symptoms. Students taking school buses will be given assigned seats and will be seated beside students in the same school pod/class bubble as them. They will sit in the same seat every day. Staggered drop-off and pick-up times are also encouraged.

What if my child forgets something, can I drop it in?

Schools will have designated drop-off points for parents to leave items children may have forgotten, such as books or lunch boxes. These designated areas will help limit interactions between staff and parents.

What is the protocol if my child has Covid-19 symptoms?

Pupils should not attend school or use school transport if displaying any symptoms of Covid-19. Likewise, if anybody in your household has symptoms, you should keep your child at home If your child develops symptoms while in school, a designated isolation area will be identified within the school and the school should contact you immediately. The student should be provided with a facemask to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Any student in a class with a suspected case may be asked to self-isolate. Pods and class bubbles were introduced to prevent the need to close schools if a case is confirmed as they will limit the spread of the virus should someone contract it.

What happens if my child’s teacher is diagnosed with Covid-19 and can’t attend school?

An additional 1,080 post-primary teaching staff will be hired to address sick leave cover, so your child’s education shouldn’t be impacted. Special needs assistant posts will be replaced by the State if a SNA becomes ill.

My child has an underlying health condition. How does the plan cater for at-risk students?

The plan seems to leave it largely up to the individual schools and parents to address this. It states schools will be provided with resources to replace staff who have been assessed as unable to return to the workplace due to Covid-19. However, the responsibility to ensure that high-risk pupils receive appropriate support “remains with each school”. It says additional supports will be provided for these students through designated teachers from within staffing resources at the school. The school must ensure the student can access learning resources

If we go on holidays to a country not on the green list and return a week before school starts, can my child still start school?

No. In line with the advice of the Department of Health, parents and children will be required to self-isolate for 14 days if they return from a country not on the green list.

Will there be any changes to the curriculum?

There will be no significant curriculum change to take into account the loss of class time at the end of the 2019/2020 school year. A number of schools were due to introduce new optional subjects from September 2020, including Leaving Certificate Computer Science, Physical Education, and the Leaving Certificate Foreign Languages of Mandarin Chinese, Polish, Lithuanian and Portuguese. These schools will now be provided with the option to defer implementation until September 2021.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there will be a particular focus on the wellbeing of students. How so?

Approximately 120 posts will be provided for guidance to support student wellbeing during this challenging time. These posts will bring guidance provision in schools back to the level last seen before the financial crash.