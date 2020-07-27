| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

10 key things parents need to know about the reopening of schools

Primary school children will be sectioned off into pods of between four and six pupils in classes and separated by at least a metre from their classmates. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire Expand

Close

Primary school children will be sectioned off into pods of between four and six pupils in classes and separated by at least a metre from their classmates. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Primary school children will be sectioned off into pods of between four and six pupils in classes and separated by at least a metre from their classmates. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

PA

Primary school children will be sectioned off into pods of between four and six pupils in classes and separated by at least a metre from their classmates. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

It’s official: students will be returning to school at the end of August.

After weeks of deliberating, the Government has finally put an official plan in place to ensure students and staff can safely get back to the classroom.

Here are 10 key takeaways for parents from the Government’s roadmap back to school.

Related Content