10 Covid outbreaks linked to schools last week

A further 10 Covid-19 outbreaks were linked to schools last week, according to latest figures.

Nine were primary schools and the location of the other is unspecified but is associated with school bus transport.

Four of the 10 outbreaks were in the HSE north-east region.

The figures are contained in the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) bulletin for the week ending October 2.

An outbreak is where at least two cases are identified, although it does not necessarily mean that transmission has occurred in that setting.

The outbreaks figure is well down on the three previous weeks - 52, 99 and 49 - respectively, and the drop coincides with changes in how Covid-19 is monitored in schools.

On September 27, automatic contact tracing and testing of asymptomatic close contacts in children in childcare and primary schools was discontinued.

It means there is no longer routine mass testing in schools when a case is identified and public health teams will only engage with schools, and conduct risk assessments, in certain circumstances.

Separate HPSC data indicates that the incidence of Covid-19 among children aged 13 and under has been dropping in the past two weeks.

The 10 outbreaks linked to schools last week involved 45 associated confirmed cases of the virus, with 16 in the largest single grouping.

Meanwhile, there were two outbreaks associated with third-level colleges, with nine confirmed cases.