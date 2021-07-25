Education Minister Norma Foley says reopening our schools remains a ‘priority’

Minister for Education Norma Foley has moved to reassure parents that schools are expected to reopen at the end of August.

In a statement released today, Minister Foley said that plans were in place to “support the full reopening of schools in time for the start of the new school year.”

Ms Foley is expected to bring an update on the schools reopening plan to Cabinet on Tuesday amid speculation about the growing threat posed by the Delta variant.

It comes after a reports that the Government has sought advice from public health officials in recent days about the reopening of schools after the summer.

She said that it remained a priority of the Department of Education to support school communities to ensure that this can take place in line with their normal reopening times.

Plans for the schools’ reopening will be carried out in close consultation with Public Health and education stake-holders.

“The new variants of the disease do not change the infection prevention and control measures required in schools,” she said.

“Public Health advice is that compliance with these measures ensure that schools remain low risk for children and staff. Schools will continue to be supported in terms of the additional resources necessary to provide for these measures.”

Based on evidence from the past year, schools are considered “low-risk environments in terms of the transmission of Covid-19”, she added.

“The infection prevention and control measures in place are highly effective in reducing the risk of contracting Covid-19. These measures protect pupils, their parents and school staff,” she said.

Minister Foley said that given the ongoing vaccine rollout, it was “imperative” that children’s education is prioritised and schools are fully reopened at the start of the academic year and remain open.

Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Paul Reid has said that almost 70pc adults are now fully vaccinated with 83pc partially vaccinated.

But he warned of rising numbers of people being hospitalised with Covid-19 with the latest tally standing at 105 while there are 21 in ICU.