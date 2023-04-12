Education Minister Norma Foley to push for return of promotions to increase teacher pay

The measure is unlikely to quickly tackle the key issue of chronic teacher shortages

A delegate has a message for Education Minister Norma Foley as she arrives at the INTO annual delegate conference in the INEC Killarney. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Education Minister Norma Foley’s latest response to ongoing pressure over teacher shortages is a promise of more promotions to help boost incomes.

It won’t deliver immediate results for schools, but she has pledged to seek funding for more assistant principals in the next Budget.

Thousands of assistant principal posts were suppressed in 2008 as part of wider cuts after the banking crash and, while many have been restored, about 2,600 across both sectors are still subject to that moratorium.

Teacher shortages are at a level never seen before and unions largely blame pay for the recruitment and retention crisis.

It has left many post-primary schools forced to recruit unqualified or poor-quality staff. On any one day, there are 1,200 staffing gaps in primary schools because principals can’t find cover for short or longer-term absences.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) conference opened with general secretary Michael Gillespie pulling no punches on who is to blame.

“The TUI provided a thorough, objective and accurate analysis of the factors that were causing the crisis and suggested a compendium of remedies and solutions to alleviate the situation,” he said.

“Some of our suggestions were taken on board.... [but] much of our advice and most of our proposed solutions were ignored.

“The current recruitment and retention crisis is the direct result of the bone-headed, failed policy of successive governments of attempting to make the education system do more and more with less and less.”

Although not in her prepared speech, Ms Foley broke the news on promotions at the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) conference and later at the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) conference.

She told the INTO conference she would be looking for funding to create promoted posts in areas of policy priority.

With big changes coming to the primary curriculum and ongoing reform at post-primary, there will be no shortage of posts of responsibility to be filled.

The minister was less forthcoming about how she might encourage Irish-trained teachers working abroad to come back home to fill all the vacancies.

One idea from INTO boss John Boyle is for the Government to pay for their flights, as part of a suite of incentives.

In an interview with journalists, the minister would not commit to that but said she was “happy to look at all innovations”.

Familiar conference topics including class size and teacher workload filled much of the day at the INTO conference, as did the need for more supports for schools in the Department of Education’s Deis scheme of disadvantaged communities.

At one point, Ukrainian trade unionists addressed delegates and delivered a big thank-you to Irish schools for the reception given to Ukrainian children.

“The knowledge they get here will be used to rebuild our country,” said one.

The minister crossed the country from Killarney to Wexford, where the reception at the ASTI conference could be described as a little chilly.

That may not be surprising given the controversy over plans for Leaving Cert reform.

The discussions on change have yet to start, but the two post-primary unions are using this week to set down markers on what they will or won’t do.

The minister may have saved herself a major row this week by shelving her plan for Paper 1 in English and Irish at the end of fifth year, starting in 2024. However, there’s lots of potential for clashes in the months and years ahead.

At the ASTI, there was a warning that if the plan was revived it was likely to go to a ballot of members.

There is also the issue of asking teachers to assess their own students for 40pc of the marks in each subject, to which unions are vehemently opposed.

Meanwhile, the Leaving Cert changes are on the agenda for the TUI conference today. The minister is due to wrap up her round of teacher conferences with the TUI in Cork, at around lunchtime.

Yesterday, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris paid the conference a visit, since the union also represents lecturers in third-level institutions.

Among the issues he raised was the need to improve access to further education for people with disabilities.

He said while “incredible strides” had been made in primary and secondary education, there was a real cliff edge when it came to accessing supports in third level.

He noted important changes and improvements that had been made, especially for people with an intellectual disability, but added “we have to do more”.

He said supports were now being extended for people with disabilities across the sector of further education.

“This is absolutely essential to ensuring we have an education system that delivers for all.”