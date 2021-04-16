Editor of Forbes Magazine to visit Limerick and host ‘30 under 30’ event following controversial article 

The editor of Forbes Magazine will visit Limerick and host a ‘30 under 30’ event showcasing the talent of the city, the Mayor of Limerick has revealed.

The gesture comes after an article which appeared on Forbes’ website recently about the Collison brothers painted Limerick in a negative light, portraying it as a violent city.

The piece was removed by the company soon after publication, saying it did not meet its publication standards.

Mayor of Limerick City and County Michael Collins wrote to editor Randall Lane following the publication of the article, inviting him to visit the city and Mr Lane has now decided to take him up on the offer.

Mayor Collins confirmed Mr Lane accepted the invitation to travel to Limerick himself when it is safe to do so.

Mr Lane also committed to hosting a Forbes ‘30 under 30’ gathering to encompass the young entrepreneurs of Limerick.

Mr Lane said this event would be covered across its global platforms which reach a monthly audience of approximately 200m.

“This is a creative solution and a positive opportunity that Randall Lane, Editor of Forbes, has presented so that a global audience can see the talent that Limerick has incubated,” Mayor Collins said.

“In a city where more than 50pc of the population is under 35, I think Forbes will be spoilt for choice with some of the brightest minds and talent that is emerging here. And I look forward to the story of Limerick’s young, creative and bold minds being showcased to the world at a time when it’s safe to do so.”

The Mayor also acknowledged the swift reply of the Forbes editor to his letter this week and the swell of support for Limerick both personally and online for a more appropriate telling of the real Limerick story.

“We now have an opportunity to harness a global audience of over 200m to tell that great Limerick story and I look forward to our marketing and communications team working with Forbes to bring Limerick’s innovation, entrepreneurship and talent to the world,” Mr Collins said.

