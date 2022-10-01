Editor of Business Post Richie Oakley steps down

Richie Oakley, the editor of the Business Post, is stepping down from the role today.

Staff at the newspaper were informed this afternoon of Mr Oakley’s decision to step down as editor and chief content officer “effective immediately”.

In a statement, the Business Post said Mr Oakley was leaving to take up a new role with a public relations and strategic communications agency.

Mr Oakley was appointed as editor of the Business Post in 2019. Previous to this, he was editor of The Times, Ireland edition, from 2015 until that paper ceased publishing in June 2019.

Confirming the news to staff, Business Post chief executive Sarah Murphy said Mr Oakley had made a “notable impact on the organisation during his three year tenure” and said he would be “sorely missed”.

Ms Murphy said the content of the SBP had gone from “strength to strength” under Mr Oakley’s stewardship and lauded his “commitment, dedication and leadership”.

It was announced that Gillian Nelis, deputy editor, will become acting editor as of today while a recruitment process to appoint a new editor will begin in the coming weeks.

The Business Post was bought by Galway businessman and sailor Enda O’Coineen’s Kilcullen Kapital Partners in 2018.



