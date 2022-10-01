Editor of Business Post Richie Oakley leaves to join communications firm

Richie Oakley, the editor of the Business Post, is stepping down from the role to join a communications firm.

Staff at the newspaper were informed this afternoon of Mr Oakley’s decision to step down as editor and chief content officer “effective immediately”.

Mr Oakley is leaving to take up a new role with a public relations and communications company Murray Group.

Mr Oakley was appointed as editor of the Business Post in 2019. He was editor of The Times, Ireland edition, from 2015 until that paper ceased publishing in June 2019, having previously worked for the Sunday Tribune and The Sunday Times.

Confirming the news to staff, Business Post chief executive Sarah Murphy said Mr Oakley had made a “notable impact on the organisation during his three year tenure” and said he would be “sorely missed”.

Ms Murphy said the content of the SBP had gone from “strength to strength” under Mr Oakley’s stewardship and lauded his “commitment, dedication and leadership”.

It was announced that Gillian Nelis, deputy editor, will become acting editor as of today while a recruitment process to appoint a new editor will begin in the coming weeks.

The Business Post was bought by Galway businessman and sailor Enda O’Coineen’s Kilcullen Kapital Partners in 2018.

Mr Oakley will join Murray Group as a director of its corporate and financial practice.

Murray Group chief executive Pat Walsh said: “Our corporate advisory practice has always been senior led and we are delighted to welcome Richie to the team. Given his experience across news, business, politics and motoring at four national publications, over three decades, I believe Richie will add further weight and insight to our senior corporate and public affairs offering”.

Mr Oakley said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Editor of the Business Post and I’m very proud of the team we have grown and hired whom I will miss enormously. I am also very proud of the journalism we produced. Joining the team at Murray feels like a logical progression at this point in my career and one I’m very excited about.”



