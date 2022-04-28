Ed Sheeran’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh gigs: Stage times, ticket access and everything else you need to know

Ed Sheeran during his last appearance in Cork.

THOUSANDS of Ed Sheeran fans will flock to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork this evening as the star takes to the stage as part of his world tour.

The Shape Of You singer performed in Croke Park last weekend. Over 80,000 fans were in attendance at the first major outdoor concert in Dublin since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

If you’re attending the gigs in Cork this evening or tomorrow, here’s everything you need to know.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 4pm today and tomorrow, and the first support act takes to the stage at 6pm. Ed Sheeran is expected to be on stage at 8pm.

Those attending one – or both – of the concerts should ensure they bring a fully-charged phone. Digital tickets should be downloaded in advance as they will need to be scanned before gaining entry to the stadium.

Who are the supporting acts?

The supporting acts are Limerick-based rapper Denise Chaila and British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters.

Can I collect my ticket at the venue?

No. There are no physical/paper tickets, so concert-goers are being reminded to have their phones fully charged as there is no ticket collection available.

Organisers have asked people to ensure they download their tickets before they leave for the gig.

Can I use a ticket that I didn’t buy?

If a friend or family member bought your ticket, you can still use it. They just need to go on to Ticketmaster.ie and switch over the details to your name.

Once unlocked by the main booker, tickets can be transferred to other members of your group.

Can I bring a bag?

Only a very small one. Organisers say no bags bigger than A4 size will be allowed into the venue. Drinks and food will be available inside.

Can I have a drink?

ID will be required to buy alcohol in the stadium. Outside, the gardaí have warned that drinking in public is not allowed.

What are the traffic restrictions?

The main outdoor cordon will kick in at 3pm each day, with restrictions from the roundabout at the top of Monahan Road, and other access points near Ballintemple and Blackrock.

Further restrictions will be in place from 5pm, which is expected to be the busiest time.

Attendees are encouraged to use public transport. Taxis can drop off and pick up at Victoria Road while bus operators are asked to use the nearby Circle K petrol station.

Those with special needs will be allowed access to closer drop-off points.

What is Ed Sheeran’s set list?

Ed Sheeran is expected on stage at 8pm and his set of 22 to 24 songs will bring the concert to a close at around 10.30pm.

Most are from his own albums, but the Croke Park concert also featured two cover versions: traditional song The Parting Glass, and Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself.

Is the weather forecast favourable?

Today will be mainly dry with varying cloud and some sunny spells. Highest temperatures will be between 13C to 17C, slightly cooler along the eastern coastline, with light easterly or variable breezes.

It will be a chilly night but mostly clear and dry with lowest temperatures of 0C to 6C. It will be coldest over the eastern half of the country.

Tomorrow will be dry and bright with sunny spells. Cloud will build from the west through the afternoon and extend eastwards across the country by early evening.

Breezes will be light and variable in direction, with highest temperatures between 14C to 17C.

Cloud will spread from the west to most regions in the first half of tomorrow night.

Most areas will be dry, but some light rain or drizzle will develop in the west and northwest, with lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C. It will be coolest in the southeast.