| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ed Sheeran, Daniel O’Donnell and Leo Varadkar are on his blacklist – and an invitation to the pub proved a turning point for evangelical Enoch Burke

Defiant teacher’s self-published books reveal a lot about his fervent religious views on God, hedonism and ‘the ungodly’

Enoch Burke, who is an evangelical Christian, outside Wilson&rsquo;s Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Enoch Burke, who is an evangelical Christian, outside Wilson&rsquo;s Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Enoch Burke, who is an evangelical Christian, outside Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Enoch Burke, who is an evangelical Christian, outside Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Eavan Murray

Enoch Burke is a complex fellow to understand.

The sequence of events that has led him to stand in the rain for days on end, outside the school he no longer teaches at, defies belief for most people.

More On Enoch Burke

Most Watched

Privacy