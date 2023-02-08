Ed Sheeran, Daniel O’Donnell and Leo Varadkar are on his blacklist – and an invitation to the pub proved a turning point for evangelical Enoch Burke

Enoch Burke is a complex fellow to understand.

The sequence of events that has led him to stand in the rain for days on end, outside the school he no longer teaches at, defies belief for most people.

He also spent 108 days in prison and, as it stands, has racked up fines of more than €8,000.

Every day his protest continues in defiance of a court order he is fined an additional €700 and risks being imprisoned again.

His dutiful father, Sean, drives him the 300km round trip from their home in Castlebar to Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, every day.

It must be exhausting.

But something is keeping him going. What do we know about Enoch Burke that has led to where he is today?

His two self-published books establish some of his likes, and dislikes.

He dislikes homosexuality. And hedonism. And dancing. And television comedies. And the misuse of words.

He dedicates a whole chapter to why words and their correct meaning matter.

Go forth to obey. His blessing will come, and your cup will overflow

One passage, in particular, speaks to his refusal to refer to a student by non-binary pronouns. He laments, “in this age of ubiquitous cursing and worship of bodily needs, we often hear the phrase: ‘You are what you eat’. God says to us, however, ‘you are the words you speak’.

“Your words are you. Even the form in which you speak truth is crucial. If truth is misrepresented or varnished over with a palatable coating, damnation will result.”

He is fond of the Old Testament, and he believes the teachings of the Gospels are owed dog-like obedience.

Burke is an ardent admirer of Clarence E Macartney, a prominent conservative Presbyterian pastor during the Fundamentalist-Modernist controversy in the Presbyterian Church in the US during the 1950s.

Macartney condemned dancing, drinking, the cinema, comics, sexual irregularities, prize fighting, birth control and the desecration of the Sabbath.

Burke also likes chaste women. And men. Except for chaste homosexuals – they can’t win, chaste or otherwise, in his view.

In another telling paragraph, he explains his belief that to honour the Bible gospel, you must suffer. In short, life is not about enjoying yourself. “Hedonism revives a familiarity with all that Christ is against.

“Persecution, affliction, burdens, sorrow, grief, loss and toil are to be expected. But these are transient compared to the smile of Christ. Go forth to obey. His blessing will come, and your cup will overflow.”

Quite a few well-known people come in for criticism in his books, including Leo Varadkar, Katherine Zappone, JK Rowling, Ed Sheeran, and even Daniel O’Donnell.

Among the surprising things I learned about Burke was that he once mounted a short-lived rebellion against his parents after coming under the influence of “ungodly” persons.

He also credits himself with ensuring Katherine Zappone was not re-elected.

Daniel O'Donnell comes in for criticism. Photo: Mark Condren

Daniel O'Donnell comes in for criticism. Photo: Mark Condren

Burke writes that, owing to concerns over Zappone’s negative influence on “Christian mores”, he “launched a campaign against Zappone’s re-election together with the support of other Christians in early 2020. By means of a detailed website and a ground campaign, we raised awareness of Zappone’s hypocritical promotion of the LGBT agenda,” he said.

Burke claims the campaign was successful, leaving the “homosexual lobby” furious.

Another surprising fact was that Burke was rejected from a seminary in his youth.

He writes: “During my late teens, I experienced the call of God into the ministry at a Bible conference. Shortly afterwards, I applied to a seminary not far from where I lived but was rejected because of my conservative views on marriage and divorce.”

I became more comfortable around ungodly people and felt that it was my duty to become more engaged in their social pursuits

Following this setback, Burke enrolled in the North American Reformed Seminary, an online seminary offering a curriculum drawn from various sources.

It was at this juncture in his life that Burke came into conflict with his parents.

He explains that, during his seminary studies, he encountered New Calvinism “and gradually came to imbibe some of its tenets”.

“I was encouraged to question all the traditional Christian beliefs I had been instructed in by my parents from my youth,” he writes.

“I became more comfortable around ungodly people and felt that it was my duty to become more engaged in their social pursuits.

“On one occasion, I had signed up for a recreational, social activity in my part-time workplace and was called into the office by my manager.

“He informed me that the social part of the outing would take place in a bar, and he wanted to let me know as he didn’t feel it would sit with my religious convictions.

Going to the pub was deemed a sinful pursuit in the end by Enoch Burke. Photo: Getty Images

Going to the pub was deemed a sinful pursuit in the end by Enoch Burke. Photo: Getty Images

“I was ashamed that it had taken an ungodly man to call attention to the incongruity of a believer desiring to attend such a function.”

His use of the word “ungodly” means people who are not evangelical Christians – therefore, most people.

Burke’s close call with the pub was a turning point for him, he reveals. “It took several factors to cause me to see the error of my judgment and to return to the historic understanding of God, salvation and sanctification; most important, however, was the discipline of a godly mother and father.”

Burke credits his parents with changing the course of his life. “Without them, I doubt that I would have changed course. They firmly pointed out to me the error of my ways.”

Burke said that although he “came back to Lord” for a long time afterwards, “false ideas from this period of back sliding still lingered in my mind”.

We can presume those ideas have diminished, and Burke is now firmly back in the fold.

What happens next for him isn’t clear, but he will likely continue his school protest.

Burke will continue to stand in the cold and the rain for hours and days on end, all the while racking up €700 daily bills for the privilege.

But he is committed. He believes it is his Christian duty. “There is a simplicity to the Christian life,” he writes.