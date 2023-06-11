Economist Ashoka Mody says he is ‘sceptical’ about Ireland’s expected economic growth of 5.5pc

Indian-born economist Ashoka Mody has said he would be “sceptical” in relation to Ireland’s forecast economic growth of 5.5pc this year.

The former head of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) mission to Ireland said Ireland has come a long way since the bailout.

Ireland borrowed €22.5 billion from the IMF in 2010 as part of a massive bailout package which saved the country's economy from collapse.

According to EU forecasts, Ireland’s economy is expected to grow ahead of previous predictions.

The European Commission has also upgraded its Irish forecast for next year, projecting gross domestic product (GDP) - which measures the wealth of the entire economy, including all multinational transactions - is to grow by 5pc in 2024.

The domestic economy is set to grow by less than half the rate of the overall economy, the Commission believes, at 2pc this year and 2.3pc in 2024.

That is well below forecasts from the Irish government and Central Bank.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Off the Record with Gavan Reilly today, Mr Mody was asked how he thought Ireland was preforming, to which he said: “I have been sceptical for a long time because I have no idea given the fact that Ireland is now a well-established tax haven.

“The numbers are very complicated to interpret. There is no way that a rich country can grow by 5pc or 6pc for such a long period of time.

“I’m not saying that there isn’t underlying economic growth occurring, that is Ireland’s model of economic growth and that is creating jobs, but I would not pay any attention to the 5pc or 6pc growth number – that is a meaningless number.

“It’s not comparable to anything because Ireland’s tax treatment puts it in a completely different category and therefore those numbers are somewhat meaningless.”

Mr Mody said the level of employment is a solid metric to judge a country’s economic condition.

He said the low unemployment numbers are looking “extremely good” and demonstrate a “sound recovery”.

“Employment is a number that does not typically lie and the fact that the unemployment rate is so low tells me that there is good health in the economy and therefore Ireland has made a lot of progress,” he said.

He said Ireland, which “has made huge strides” and is now “one of the most advanced economies in Europe”, should get rid of its “tax haven and be a normal country”.

Corporation tax on large multinational companies is to increase to 15pc from the beginning of next year.

However, smaller businesses will not have to pay the additional levy and will continue to be taxed at the lower rate of 12.5pc.

“What worries me, and I said this again as a citizen soon after the bailout programme, is that if there is global insistence on Ireland rethinking or substantially undoing its tax regime,” he said.

“I have to say and make it clear, much of the world regards Ireland as a tax haven and for that reason, there may at some point be pressure on Ireland to undo some of that.

“They skated past that pressure for a long time, when that happens, I’m not clear what the broader fallout of that would be.”