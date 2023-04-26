Economic slowdown coming in the middle of this decade, warns Finance Minister Michael McGrath

He told a Dáil Committee that he shared the assessment of officials that risks to the global economy “are tilted to the downside”.

“Elevated geopolitical tensions, and further global financial market fallout from aggressive monetary policy tightening are just some of the forces that could derail the world economy,” he said.

He also warned that Ireland could not continue to expect to benefit from bumper corporation tax profits – which is why he is salting away some of the record proceeds, he said.

The underlying Irish economic performance would otherwise be a deficit of around €1.8bn for this year, he said, meaning an imbalance of spending over revenue. But the colossal corporation tax influx is allowing a comfortable surplus.

Mr McGrath, who said this year’s Budget will be unveiled on October 10, also warned that economic growth in Ireland – where there is now practically full employment – will slow in the middle of this decade. Then there would be a decline of output and productivity because of an ageing population.

He forecast an increase in domestic demand of 2.1pc this year, and 2.5pc in 2024. He admitted that forecasts for 2023 had been far exceeded.

“The improved outlook is reflected in a robust labour market, where employment now just shy of 2.6 million people - its highest level ever.

“Employment is expected to continue growing this year, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain low, or under 4.5pc,” he told the Committee on Budgetary Oversight.

Meanwhile it now appears that inflation is on a downward trajectory, with the headline rate of inflation forecast to be just under 5pc in 2023.

It would then halve to 2.5pc next year, he said, barring any further unexpected shocks internationally.

“However, as we all know the cost of living pressures pretty much remain. Core inflation is expected to ease more slowly, with elevated energy prices having passed through to many other sectors,” he said.

“Against this backdrop, it's important monetary policy does not add fuel to the inflation fire. And I believe the Government has got the balance right.”

The Government had made available €12bn in measures to help to ease the burden of inflation on households and businesses since last year, he said.

“This response has struck the correct balance I believe, between helping to absorb some of the effects of rising prices, without adding to inflationary pressures.”

He added: “It is also crucial that our fiscal response does not jeopardise the sustainability of our public finances over the medium term.

“That is why it was made clear that the February package of supports will be the last cost of living intervention before the Budget.”

For the same reason, the Government had taken the decision to gradually phase out the reduced rate of tax and fuel, he said.

But over the second half of this decade Irish economic growth is set to slow, Mr McGrath said.

“This is mainly due to an ageing population, as well as slower productivity growth which my officials have been documenting this for some time.”

Yet for now, the Department of Finance now forecasting a surplus of €10bn for this year, a growth rate of almost 7pc.

“While this is of course very much welcome, the headline surplus this year is heavily dependent on volatile windfall corporate tax receipts,” Mr McGrath said.

These were “receipts that cannot be explained by underlying economic conditions” and therefore could not be relied upon into the long term.

“The Government is taking steps to address the risks around windfall and corporate taxes. A total of €6bn has now been transferred to the National Reserve Fund to strengthen our economic and fiscal resilience.

“Moreover, it's important to stress that borrowing costs (for servicing the national debt) have increased significantly and the direction of travel is clear. Because of this, fiscal trade-offs are once again a feature of decision making,” he said.

“The past number of years have thrown up many challenges for the Irish people, with the onset of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, followed by a once-in-a-generation energy price shock.

“Despite these challenges, the Irish people have continued to show an incredible resilience.

“Looking ahead, the Government will continue to protect those most adversely impacted by constant pressures. We'll continue to invest sustainably in vital public services and will also manage the public finances in a way that equips the State to address the numerous fiscal challenges coming down the line in the years ahead.”