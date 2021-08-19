E.coli test results triggers swim bans for two Dublin beaches

Malahide beach is one of the swimming locations closed

Temporary do not swim notices have been issued for Claremont and Malahide beaches due to results of e.coli tests conducted on Tuesday, August 17.

The notices have been issued for 72 hours until further tests and can be carried out by Fingal County Council.

Early results from bathing water samples taken on Tuesday yielded preliminary results for e.coli of 1616 MPN/100ml for Claremont and 1112 MPN/100ml for Malahide.

These readings are above the threshold of likelihood of greater than 10pc chance of contracting gastro-intestinal illness if swimming in the water.

“We await full results including enterococci due tomorrow from samples taken on August 17,” a Fingal County Council spokesperson said.

The advisory states that to reduce the risk of illness, beach users should; avoid swallowing or splashing water; wash your hands before handling food; avoid swimming with an open cut or wound; avoid swimming if you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.

A notice on Beaches.ie reports that bathing is temporarily advised against as “water quality deteriorated due to suspected impacts from animals/birds and contamination of urban surface waters discharging into bathing water”.

Resamples have been scheduled tomorrow for Claremont and Malahide with results due this Saturday.

“The Beaches remain open but beach users are asked to respect the advisory notices as they have been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised.

“Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland in advance by accessing the EPA website at www.beaches.ie or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach,” the spokesperson said.

Numerous beaches in Dublin were issued similar advisories last month with beaches in Skerries, Sutton, Seapoint, Malahide and Burrow issued advisories in the last four weeks.