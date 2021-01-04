Eavan Boland wins Costa prize for her final poetry collection

Dublin-born poet Eavan Boland, who died last spring at the age of 75, has posthumously won the prestigious Costa Poetry Award for her final collection of poems. The former professor of English and humanities as well as the director of the creative writing program at Stanford University in California, won the prize for The Historians which was described by the judges as “some of the finest lines of poetry written this century.”

They describe the collection as “the culmination of her signature themes, exploring the ways in which the hidden, sometimes all-but-erased stories of women’s lives can powerfully revise our sense of the past.”

Described by the New York Times as a ‘disruptive Irish poet’ in its obituary following her death last April, Ms Boland had returned to Dublin to be close to family during the initial outbreak of the pandemic and was teaching an online seminar on 20th century Irish literature.

She grew up in London and New York before returning to Dublin where she received a bachelor’s degree in 1966 from Trinity College, followed by the publication of her first collection of poetry New Territory the following year.

The other winners of the category awards announced yesterday, are Ingrid Persaud, for the Costa First Novel Award for Love After Love, beating out Irish author Michelle Gallen who was shortlisted for Big Girl Small Town.

The Costa Novel Award went to The Mermaid of Black Conch: A Love Story by Monique Roffey. Lee Lawrence, who is the son of London gun victim Cherry Groce, won the Costa Biography Award for his memoir The Louder I Will Sing while Natasha Farrant won the Costa Children’s Book Award for Voyage of the Sparrowhawk.

The awards are given to writers living in Ireland and the UK.

