High winds and waves battered parts of the country yesterday - and the dreadful Easter weather is set to continue through the rest of the week.

Easter washout set to go on for rest of week

Dublin was particularly badly affected, with waves crashing onto the coastline and soaking those pedestrians brave enough to face the elements for a weekend walk.

The advice is to bring a brolly for the coming days. Forecasters expect rain and even hail will be a feature for the week as the appalling April weather continues. Thunder is also a possibility for today.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann Liz Gavin said that heavy rain will make its way up from the south by this afternoon, with significant showers expected right across the country. "Generally, the weather will continue to be unsettled for much of the rest of the week," Ms Gavin said.

She said that today will see a band of showers pushing up from the south of the country with a risk of hail and thunder. "It's going to move up northwards across the country.

"Anywhere is at risk of getting a local thundery burst," she added. Frost is also expected tomorrow night going into Thursday morning, as temperatures drop as low as -4C.

The forecaster added that daytime temperatures will pick up slightly over the course of next weekend.

Irish Independent