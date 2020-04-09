| 7°C Dublin

Easter getaway foiled as gardaí stop drivers at 600 roadblocks

Waiting in line: A checkpoint on the N3 at Clonee, ahead of the Easter weekend. photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Tom Brady and Mícheál Ó Scannáil

More than 600 checkpoints were manned by gardaí across the country to persuade the public not to travel outside the 2km restriction zone from their homes, unless they were in the exempt categories of motorists.

By early yesterday evening, it is believed none of the thousands of officers on duty on the roads and streets had reason to implement the temporary measures, introduced for the Easter weekend.

Major checkpoints were set up on all of the motorways and main arterial routes out of Dublin and other cities as well as "sizeable" towns, with a particular focus on those leading to seaside resorts or beauty spots.