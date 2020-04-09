Waiting in line: A checkpoint on the N3 at Clonee, ahead of the Easter weekend. photo: Frank McGrath

More than 600 checkpoints were manned by gardaí across the country to persuade the public not to travel outside the 2km restriction zone from their homes, unless they were in the exempt categories of motorists.

By early yesterday evening, it is believed none of the thousands of officers on duty on the roads and streets had reason to implement the temporary measures, introduced for the Easter weekend.

Major checkpoints were set up on all of the motorways and main arterial routes out of Dublin and other cities as well as "sizeable" towns, with a particular focus on those leading to seaside resorts or beauty spots.

A total of 120 of those roadblocks were manned, with many in place for 12 hours. A further 500 checkpoints were set up on secondary routes to keep watch on people using back roads and avoiding the motorways. Operation Fanacht was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on Wednesday and it will continue until midnight on Monday. Gardaí said they were very pleased with the level of public compliance with the coronavirus measures and the attitude of motorists being stopped and questioned. Officers attempted to reduce the size of tailbacks on motorways by setting up checkpoints near intersections with flyovers. Vehicles were diverted from the motorway and filtered through the slip road where drivers were questioned. If they had valid reasons for being on the roads, motorists were then diverted to the slip road on the far side of the flyover and allowed to continue their journey. Those found to be in breach of the travel guidelines were told to drive across the flyover and return home on the opposite side of the motorway. All of the main exit routes out of Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford and Sligo, as well as other big urban centres, had checkpoints. Officers manned a major checkpoint on the M1 near Julianstown while a series of roadblocks were in operation across the Border counties, with officers based at locations 2km south of Northern Ireland. On the M4 going westwards, another heavily manned checkpoint was sited at the Celbridge intersection and remained in place from noon until midnight. PSNI patrols were active on the far side of the Border and checking the registrations of vehicles. Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey, who is in charge of policing and security, said last night: "There has been very good compliance with the travel restrictions and we want to thank the public for this." Councils in counties popular for summer homes have restricted access to beaches amid fears. Donegal County Council announced access for vehicles to a number of beach car parks and beaches has had to be restricted, despite closing beaches at the end of March. Wicklow County Council announced that facilities will be closed to the public over the Easter weekend and until further notice. Following consultations between Wexford County Council and gardaí it has "been necessary" to close beach car parks under Covid-19 regulations.