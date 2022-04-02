Easter eggs are getting bigger and cheaper and are being marketed directly at children

Aside from the ethical and environmental concerns, cheap chocolate in Easter eggs poses a problem for parents trying to ration the amount their children eat. Stock image

The cost of living is soaring globally, and Europe is on the brink of a war-fuelled economic crisis. But in a world where everything costs more, you can still stuff your face with chocolate at a never-­before-seen bargain price.

What’s wrong with cheap chocolate? Beyond the high calorie, fat and sugar content, there are even darker considerations, such as the use of palm oil.

Palm oil has had devastating consequences for wildlife and the environment.

Chocolate maker John Connolly, who owns Hazel Mountain Chocolate in Co Clare, explains some of the serious ethical concerns behind cheap chocolate.

“If you look at industrial chocolate, you can buy three large Easter eggs for €3. But, unfortunately, it’s not possible for that chocolate to be made either ethically or properly.

“You would have to ask why someone would put palm oil into chocolate? It’s because it’s the cheapest available fat.

“What industrial chocolate makers do is separate the cocoa bean into cocoa powder and cocoa butter. They sell the cocoa butter to the cosmetic industry because they get much more money.

“What they are left with is cocoa powder, and they have to reconstitute it into a liquid, and you need fat. And the cheapest fat is palm oil.

“That’s why we incorporated Bean to Bar, a movement that’s very strong in America but not so much in Europe. We make our chocolate from the bean.

“The less messing you do with chocolate, the better it will taste.

“The industrial chocolate makers often don’t own the plantations and buy from a co-op which up to a thousand small farmers could supply.

“The guy who turned up with his one or two bags of cocoa beans is being paid almost nothing. The Bean to Bar movement buys directly from small farmer groups.

“The thing I find confusing about cheap Easter eggs is that now packaging costs have soared. I don’t know how they are selling it so cheap.

“A cardboard box we use for truffles used to cost €2; now it costs €4. By that logic, the chocolate in an Easter egg must be worth 20c.”

Aside from the ethical and environmental concerns, cheap chocolate in Easter eggs poses a problem for parents trying to ration the amount their children eat.

Independent paediatric dietitian Emma Crowley has concerns about the marketing of chocolate to children.

“It’s not unrealistic for a child now to get as many as 10 Easter eggs. I don’t want to sound like the food police because, like everyone else, I love chocolate, and I eat it. But it’s very difficult to restrict yourself and your kids if there are multiple Easter eggs in the house.

“Even one small egg contains lots of calories, fat, and sugar.

“Currently, in Tesco, there are five sizes of Easter eggs for sale, the smallest being 65g which cost €1.50.

“But they also have an offer of three eggs for €3, and they are twice the size at 128g.

“If you are on a budget, it’s a no brainer. They are practically giving them away. It’s very difficult for parents to control consumption.

“A large egg is 234g, and an extra-large egg is 292g, but the biggest egg I found on the Tesco website was a shocking 547g. It’s obscene.”

In a survey, the Irish Independent found Tesco selling extra-large Cadbury Finger eggs for €13. Without counting the added extras, the egg alone contained 2,800 calories.

An extra-large (516g) KitKat salted caramel egg was reduced to €9 and contained over 2,700 calories.

Ms Crowley believes the marketing of chocolate is heavily geared to attracting children.

“For a four-year-old, what they need in a day is 1,200 calories and maybe four teaspoons or 19g of sugar at the very most. So let’s say you exercise restraint and buy a medium-size egg which is on offer for €1 each; a half portion will give 370 calories and 36g of sugar.

“If you look on the shelf, they are in the best packaging and have flowers and bunnies all over them.

“When you go into a supermarket, all the eggs are in children’s line of sight beside the till, and there are aisles full of them. You’re almost tripping over them. And it’s all geared at children.

“It’s very difficult for parents because you don’t want to be the bad guy, but once you buy an egg for a child, it is very hard to portion it out.”

She suggests we should think twice before gifting a child an Easter egg.

“You don’t want to be the auntie who didn’t buy little Charlotte an Easter egg either but maybe gift her a lip balm instead.”