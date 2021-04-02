Easter Bunny given ‘eggs-emption’ after Cork brothers write to Taoiseach on his behalf

The letter sent to "Mr T" by Darragh and Aodhán Keating.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has this evening reassured the children of Ireland that the Easter Bunny will be permitted to visit their homes this weekend.

With strict travel restrictions in place this Bank Holiday weekend due to Covid-19, Darragh and Aodhán Keating from Cork wrote to the Taoiseach to request that the Easter Bunny be allowed to enter homes.

Attaching cutouts of Easter eggs, bunnies and hens to their letter, the brothers asked ‘Mr T’: [An Taoiseach] “will the Easter Bunny be allowed into our house?”.

The boys asked Mr T to grant the bunny permission to visit them despite the “Cova Virus”, which has meant they get “no visitors to our house”.

Darragh and Aodhán also told the Taoiseach of their dismay that they “haven’t been able to go to the beach in a very long time,” and said: “we want to make sandcastles”.

Mr Martin said the Cork brothers “were very good artists indeed” and in response to their query as to whether the Easter Bunny would be allowed into their homes, issued the boys a video message to ensure them the bunny could travel beyond his 5km limit.

“We all have to be very careful over the next number of days, but I have good news for you.

“There’s going to be an eggs-emption for the Easter Bunny so the children of Ireland can get treats, given how hard they have worked all year against Covid-19.

“Yes, the eggs-emption will be granted to the Easter bunny, but don’t eat them all at once and thanks again for your letter,” Mr Martin said in response to the Keating brothers.

