Monday April 5th will begin the easing process out of level 5 lockdown, but until then, what can and can’t we do this Easter weekend?

Usually, the long Easter weekend is spent with family and friends, but for the second year in a row, Easter egg hunts and church services won’t be going ahead as normal.

Travel

The country is still in a Level 5 lockdown, which means travel is restricted to within 5km of your home and mixing with other households is not allowed, even outdoors.

Right now, you can travel within 5km of your home – and venture out only for essential reasons such as caring for sick, work, essential retail.

From April 12th these restrictions will ease, and you can travel within your county or within 20km of your home – but until then we will have to stay home this weekend.

Visitors

This Easter weekend you can’t invite family and friends over to your home, and you also cannot visit their homes - unless you are vaccinated or for essential reasons.

If you are vaccinated, you can meet with another fully vaccinated person indoors. But both people must have been fully vaccinated for two weeks. This came into place from March 30th.

Gardai have issued a reminder that travelling to visit family over the Easter weekend is not considered essential – and listed three things not deemed a ‘reasonable excuse’.

“Traveling to a second or a family homes, family gathering, religious services are not provided for as a ‘reasonable excuse’”, said Gardaí.

Amenities

Dublin Zoo will be open soon, but as it stands this weekend, amenities will not be open. This includes golf courses, museums, galleries, and other cultural attractions.

Services such as hairdressers, barbers and beauticians will also remain closed.

Bars, cafes, and restaurants will not be open this weekend except for those selling take-away food and delivery.

Although you can’t sit inside, you can still order take-away and eat it in your home this weekend.

Hotels and other accommodation will be open for essential purposes only.

Picnics with friends

Despite the promise of sunshine, you are not allowed meet other households – this includes meeting friends in the park.

From April 12th, two households can meet outdoors away from their homes, but not quite yet!

Exercise

You can still take daily exercise in your 5km - but not meet any households outside.

From April 19th, GAA training and high-performance athletics approved by Sport Ireland can resume, and from April 26th, Tennis courts, golf courses and non-contact training will start again.

Events

No indoor or outdoor events can take place over the long weekend – this includes sports.

However, if you are getting married, up to 6 people can attend a wedding!

Religious services

Despite it being Easter weekend, religious services will not go ahead this year in places of worship. However, you can still go in for private prayer and most services have moved to online.

Funerals can take place with up to 10 people in attendance.

