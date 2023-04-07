Easter Bank Holiday and Good Friday: supermarket opening hours for Tesco, Lidl, Dunnes, Aldi and SuperValu in Ireland

The Easter Bank Holiday weekend is upon us and many supermarkets have adjusted their opening hours for the weekend as it is a bank holiday.

Independent.ie has compiled the opening hours of all the main supermarkets across Ireland this weekend to keep you informed.

Tesco

Most Tesco stores nationwide will remain operating at normal hours throughout the weekend. On Easter Sunday, April 9, the majority of Express stores will open from 9am to 7pm, with larger stores opening 10am to 7pm.

Easter Monday will see shopping centre stores close at 6pm, while the majority of large stores will close at 8pm. Express stores in city centres will close at the later time of 10pm.

Those looking to shop in Tesco should check the opening hours on their store locator to ensure they are open.

Dunnes Stores

Dunnes Stores locations often operate to different opening hours. Customers are advised to use the Dunnes Stores store locator on their website.

Lidl

Lidl stores across Ireland will open on Good Friday (April 7) and Easter Saturday (April 8) from 8am to 10pm. Most stores will be closed on Easter Sunday (April 9) with exceptions in Clifden -Galway; Dougishka; Knocknacarra; Wellpark; Galway; Drogheda; Drogheda - M1 Retail Park; Ardee; Dundalk; Dundalk – St Helena; Bray; Bray - Boghall Rd; Wicklow; Greystones; and Arklow, which will all open from 9am to 6pm.

Easter Monday will see all stores open from 9am to 9pm.

Aldi

Aldi stores across the country will open on Good Friday and Easter Saturday from 8am to 10pm. All stores will be closed on Easter Sunday and reopen on Easter Monday from 8am to 8pm.

SuperValu

SuperValu, similar to Dunnes Stores, operate under individual opening hours, with some stores opening from 7:30am to 10pm and others 8am to 10pm. Customers are advised to use the SuperValu store locator on their website to check opening hours for the weekend.