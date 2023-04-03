Easter Bank Holiday 2023: Is Good Friday a bank holiday and how long are the schools off?

With St Patrick’s Day a distant, foggy memory, people’s attention is turning to Easter.

Easter Sunday falls this coming Sunday, April 9 this year, with most schools having closed on Friday, March 31.

Good Friday is on April 7 and pubs and off-licences will operate normal hours as they have since the ban on selling alcohol on that day was lifted in 2018.

The bank holiday is Easter Monday, which is on April 10. Most employees are entitled to paid leave on public holidays.

While many businesses give their staff a day off on Good Friday, it is not a public holiday so this is not an automatic entitlement.

Most schools finished up on Friday March 31, and reopen after the Easter break on Monday April 17.

There are a host of events around the country to entertain children and adults during the holidays.

Between April 1 and 10, the Easter Bunny will visit Luggwoods forest in Crooksling, Dublin.

A Magical Easter Spring Trail will be decorated for Easter and fairy tale characters, will guide families, as they complete an Easter Challenge.

The Irish National Stud and Gardens in Tully, Co Kildare, will also offer daily family activities running over the Easter Break.

Children can also visit the playground, while finding fairies and folklore on a Fairy Trail.

There will also be events to entertain adults throughout the holidays.

Fairyhouse races will take place for three days for its Easter Festival, from Saturday April 8 until Monday 10.

Easter Monday features the Irish Grand National, the wealthiest chase in the Irish calendar.