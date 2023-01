Protesters caused rush-hour chaos for motorists using the Dublin Port Tunnel this evening.

Ongoing protests in the East Wall area led to the temporary closure of the south exit ramp from around 6pm.

However the ramp was re-opened about 45 minutes later to allow graduated traffic to exit, an official with the tunnel said.

The temporary closure was announced on the Dublin Port Tunnel’s Twitter feed, which advised "The south bore of Dublin Tunnel has been closed due to protests on East Wall.”