East Belfast residents hit back after Bertie Ahern’s ‘ghettos’ comments

Residents in east Belfast have defended the area after Bertie Ahern claimed loyalists living in “ghettos” did not understand the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking at an event at Dublin City University on Thursday, the former Taoiseach said: “I spend a lot of my life in the North. The reality is, in east Belfast and in the ghettos and in the areas where you’re likely to get trouble, people haven’t got a clue about the protocol, not a clue. They see it as [being about] identity.”

He added that loyalists viewed the post-Brexit arrangements as a trick organised by the Republic to force them into a united Ireland.

In a later interview with RTE radio, Mr Ahern denied his comments were anti-loyalist and said people were too hung up on his use of the word ‘ghetto’.

“There are many areas in my constituency where, in the past, they were described as ghettos or rough areas,” he added.

“Thankfully we moved away from that, so I don’t think that people should get themselves in a knot.”

On east Belfast’s Newtownards road yesterday, many residents said they were offended by the remarks, but a former shipyard worker wholeheartedly agreed.

Waiting on the shutters of her hairdresser to open, a resident who referred to herself as Mrs B said: “It sounds ridiculous. At one time, east Belfast did look like a ghetto because there was a lot of shops and things closing.

“But it’s got on its feet again, so calling it a ghetto now is a bit too much.

“There are some streets that I hardly recognise because there’s that many new buildings and houses.

“A lot of these streets had just one-room places with a toilet out the back, but today it’s new houses everywhere.

“I rarely listen to politics. Sometimes I think politicians just say what you want to hear.”

Referring to the recent bus hijackings and burnings by loyalist paramilitaries, she said: “It’s sad to think we’re going backwards because whenever I grew up, you were dodging bullets.”

James Nelson (68), who worked in the city’s shipyard for more than 40 years, said Mr Ahern was correct to call the area a ghetto.

“I was born and reared down here, and they haven’t improved anything,” he explained.

“They’ve actually made it a worse ghetto and tore the heart right out of east Belfast and the lower Newtownards Road.

“There’s hardly any shops and there’s just one pub on this whole road when there used to be around 14.

“They’ve boxed everything in and they’ve put no infrastructure in at all. “I think Bertie’s got it right — there’s nothing down here for anyone, especially with the drug problem in east Belfast, right down to Bangor.

“It doesn’t seem to be getting addressed whatsoever, even though the dogs in the street know who’s at it.”

Mr Nelson agreed with Mr Ahern that most loyalists probably did not understand the finer details of the protocol. “I don’t believe that we think it’s a trick though, although some people are blind after listening to the DUP as usual,” he told the Belfast Telegragh.

“Personally, I think the DUP signed up for it and backed Boris, then Boris back-doored them and said ‘See you later’, as the Conservatives always do.”

Nearby and waiting for a Metro bus to take him into town was a Mr A. Robinson (76), who took exception to Mr Ahern’s dismissal of the area.

“Personally speaking, the ordinary common man in the whole of Ireland doesn’t really understand the protocol,” he said.

“I don’t understand it and I think half the people in Stormont don’t understand it. We’re relying on our politicians here to work the protocol out.

“But Mr Ahern is an intelligent man. He shouldn’t have said things like that because that’s wrong.

“I’d say that 99pc of people down south don’t understand the protocol either.”

Mr Robinson also rejected the suggestion that east Belfast was a ghetto.

“There are a couple of ghettos, but that’s not true for the majority of the area,” he said.

“You have rough areas anywhere else, like in the Shankill, but it’s not fair to say that we’re in a ghetto.”

A short distance up the road, Robert Jenkins (55) was walking his two dogs.

“I’m not happy to hear east Belfast called a ghetto,” he said.

“I don’t think Bertie Ahern’s been in east Belfast enough to pass comment.

“I’ve lived in east Belfast all my life and I’m proud of it.

“Like in every part of the province, there’s rough parts, but there’s also areas where the houses cost nearly a million pounds. It’s hardly a ghetto.”

Mr Jenkins claimed the protocol was chipping away at the loyalist community’s identity.

“This is just the straw that broke the camel’s back really,” he said.

“We’re not allowed to march where we want and things like that, so people feel they’re being picked on in east Belfast.”

Another lifelong resident who wished to remain anonymous said that the area was anything but a ghetto.

“I don’t know about anyone else in east Belfast, but I definitely don’t consider it to be a ghetto,” they said.

“There are honest, hard-working people here. To say that it’s a ghetto is disgusting.”

Stephanie Pepaj (24), who lives in Bloomfield, recently moved to east Belfast from New York.

She said: “I don’t see it as a ghetto really, but I do think there are parts that maybe need more regeneration.

“But I definitely think it is an up-and-coming area.”

A friend from the city who was with Stephanie added: “I think over the past few years, everything has been developing around here.

“Even in the past year or two, there has been lots of businesses.

“House prices out here are more affordable than other parts of the city, which is a big attraction too.”

On Mr Ahern’s comments about the protocol, she added: “Some people are interested in researching what’s going on and others just go along with the crowd.

“I think a lot of people probably do think it’s a trick to get a united Ireland and that no one really cares about Northern Ireland at all.”

Stephanie said: “It’s alarming when I see the news and hear about burning buses.

“There’s other violence and crime back home, but that’s different.

“It’s confusing because I feel like I can’t really say anything because I would need to know the history and live here for years and years.”

Speaking from behind the counter of his butcher’s shop on the Newtownards Road, David McMullan described the former Taoiseach’s ghetto comments as “very rude”.

“People in this area, working-class people, are lovely. It’s a thriving community where everyone sticks together,” he stressed.

“A woman has just been in the shop and given me £100 to donate to the foodbank down the street.

“She used her high street voucher to do that, and another woman did the same thing last Saturday.”

Mr McMullan accepted that the post-Brexit agreements were a complicated matter.

“It is very hard to understand. You have to be really tuned in to understand it,” he said.

But Brexit has not affected his business because he sources his meat locally.

Mr McMullan said: “Things like that don’t bother me. I would just tell Bertie Ahern to be more respectful.”



