A postman walks past a Dublin mural inspired by the HSE ‘Hold Firm’ campaign. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

THE Government’s roadmap to ease restrictions will see changes coming into effect in four key areas today.

Saturday marked 100 days of people being told to ‘stay at home’ apart from exercise breaks within 5km. Level 5 restrictions came into effect at midnight on December 30.

Travel

But under the plans for a gradual phased reopening, we can now travel within our county or within 20km of our homes if crossing county boundaries.

Schools

In addition, schools will fully return today, with all students back in the classroom for the first time since December.

Household meet-ups

People can now meet one other household outdoors but not in gardens.

The Government said any meetings outdoors should be safe, with social distancing and other safe behaviours practised.

Masks

Masks should be worn if in a busy outdoor setting.

Construction

In another major development, all residential construction can restart.

Childcare

All early-learning and childcare projects can start.

Sport and outdoor attractions

But it will be April 19 before we will see a return of elite sport and training for and playing of adult inter-county National Gaelic Games Leagues, not including minor or under-20 competitions.

The plan is that the restrictions will be eased further later this month. On April 26, outdoor sports facilities can reopen, as can outdoor visitor attractions.

Online Editors