Easing of Covid-19 restrictions: Here’s what you can do from today 

From today Covid-19 restrictions will slightly ease as some outdoor sports, children's training, zoos and farms reopen.

Two weeks ago the country saw the 5km travel limit be extended to a county-wide limit or 20km from your house outside the county.

Today is the next significant step in the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Here is the full list of activities you can now do:

Outdoor sport

Some outdoor sport will reopen from today, mostly non-contact sports like tennis and golf. These sports can only take place with a maximum of two households.

Changing rooms, showers, kitchens and meeting rooms must be closed in these facilities. Toilets are allowed stay open.

No matches or events within these clubs are allowed to recommence.

Pitches that have been previously closed may also reopen.

Zoo

Zoos are allowed to reopen from today. Dublin Zoo began selling tickets for the next couple of weeks last Thursday with tickets selling out in hours. Walk-ins are not allowed as a time slot must be booked online to control crowds.

Fota Wildlife Park in Cork will also reopen from today working on a similar basis to Dublin Zoo with booking a time slot online beforehand essential.

Tayto Park will also open its doors but only the zoo section. Amusement parks are not allowed reopen from today.

Open pet farms

Pet farms across the country will welcome guests from today. Similar to the zoo, be sure to check your local farms' website or ring to book a ticket and time slot.

Heritage sites

Some heritage sites will also reopen from today. Check out your local park or county council website to see if any of your local sites are reopening.

Children’s sport

Outdoor training for non-contact children’s sport will recommence from today. Training must be in pods of 15 children or fewer.

Funerals

A maximum attendance of 25 people is now allowed at funerals. There has been no change to the number of people allowed to attend weddings.

Anything else?

From May 4, it is expected that construction will recommence, there will be a phased return of non-essential retail with click and collect and personal services will resume on a staggard basis.

Galleries, museums and libraries are also scheduled to reopen next Tuesday while religious services will recommence on a staggered basis.