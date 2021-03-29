Nphet has warned that any major lifting of restrictions in the coming weeks may result in another significant wave of Covid-19 cases which could last until the middle of the summer.

With the rate of daily cases remaining stubbornly high, Nphet urged against easing restrictions over the next four to eight weeks as it could jeopardise progress made in controlling the virus.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn gave a presentation to a Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 this evening which sources at the meeting described as “grim”.

One source said Nphet want to hold off easing restrictions significantly for another four to eight weeks to reduce the risk of another wave of the virus.

Another source at the meeting said Nphet urged ministers to “hold firm”. The source conceded there would only be a gradual easing of “very few restrictions” next month. “I think we didn’t lower expectations enough,” the source said.

Nphet warned that if the health service loses control of the virus now it could result in a wave of new cases which could last into the summer.

This would put at risk plans to allow the hospitality industry to open during the summer months.

It would also mean there would be no economic boost for the tourism industry as staycations would not be permitted if Covid-19 transmission remains high.

The UK variant is a still a serious concern for Nphet, the HSE and the Government.

The Cabinet Committee is considering easing the 5km travel ban, allowing more outdoor activities, including sport, and permitting construction workers return to sites.

However, despite expectations that there would be an easing of restriction in these areas next Monday it now looks like any lifting of Covid-19 regulations will be done a on a phased basis throughout April.

This is likely to mean construction work will not fully return next week but rather it will be done gradually over the coming month.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is seeking to have residential development return next week followed by commercial construction later in the month.

