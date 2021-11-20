Early night out – so, just what do you wear when you’re in a city centre club at six in the evening?

Will they play the 5ive megamix? Is the shifting wall still a thing? What time will I have to leave to get a Zaytoons? And what will I wear?

What do you wear to a nightclub at six o’clock in the evening?

Coppers tends to be the last stop when you’re ‘out, out’ not your first port of call.

But this week it, along with other nightclubs around the country, announced new and earlier opening hours in response to the Government’s midnight curfew.

At some level it seems like a peaceful protest – and a necessary one for many.

Late night hospitality was closed for 585 consecutive days, got to open for 27 days and then was stuck with a cut-off point.

While the Government is convinced the curfew will reduce the rapid increase of cases and stall the fourth wave, many are dubious.

“Who knew there was a Cinderella variant of Covid?” many asked on social media.

Others questioned if there was any evidence to show that Covid was particularly likely to spread during the hours of midnight and 3am.

But back to Coppers, they announced on Tuesday ‘Let there be dancing… we want to keep bringing you the Coppers nights you love’.

And so at 5.30pm we arrived at a decidedly quiet street front. A group of young women from Austria and Germany were the first to arrive with their Covid certs in hand but were turned away as they did not reach the 21 age limit.

Not the best start.

“It’ll start getting busy soon, I hope,” one of the bouncers said. Inside, around the corners of the dance floor people wait gingerly.

Coppers looks a lot more subdued and a lot smaller than I remember.

But despite the slow start people were excited to be back out.

“I took a photo of the Coppers stamp,” Rachel Hunter (33), from Dublin, said.

“Normally you’d be giving out about having to get them but I haven’t seen it in so long.”

Her friend Sarah Martin (29) has never seen Coppers this empty but thinks people may start getting used to the earlier start time.

Down the road, outside Krystle nightclub, there’s more of a buzz with a queue beginning to snake outside the front door.

Naiady Frota and Maria Lagares, both 30 and from Brazil, have been living in Ireland for five years.

They are just delighted to be out, curfew or no curfew. It’s their first proper night out in close to two years.

“If you are working from home, like we are, and you don’t have family here, the last 18 months felt like prison.

“It’s exciting to go out and have fun even if it’s only until midnight.”

Walking inside it’s impossible not to feel giddy, and you immediately get the groove.

Everyone is buzzing. People can often be dismissive of clubbing and dancing your heart out but it’s good for our minds and bodies.

“When you say nightclubs some think it’s just people getting wrecked, having a kebab and going home,” says Dave Byrne, co-founder of clubbing activist group No More Hotels.

“People can solve the world’s problems on a dance floor,” he says. “I’ve got offered jobs, and met the most creative people I know on a dance floor.

“Clubs are safe spaces where people can find their tribe and their family. Not having that lifeline for the last two years has been really, really difficult.”

Dave, who runs club night Church, thinks pubs and clubs choosing to open early is fantastic.

“It is great… It is almost like a protest...It seems so trivial ‘Oh we’ll just close the clubs early’ but there are implications.” Not just massive financial ones for the club owners, staff and promoters.

Dave points out that while some people have coped with the pandemic by taking up walking or DIY, others need a dance floor. “Some people go out and play sports and that’s amazing but some people go out and dance and that’s just as valid.”

This is the case for Dicey’s Garden DJ Ergen J. “Obviously health it so important but closing clubs has affected people. I’m used to DJing to 1,000 or 2,000 people then for two years none of that.

“I had to go to counselling. Then when we heard restrictions were lifting we thought here we go Boom! Boom! Boom! And the curfew? It is hard.”

The reality is that shutting down clubs at midnight is not going to stop people who want to go out from going out.

In fact it could simply encourage people to go to unregulated places like house parties, which throughout all the various lockdowns have been consistently cited as potential super-spreader events.

All the nightclubs we go into are adhering to strict guidelines, Covid certs are checked and proof of ID is required. Masks must be worn unless you are drinking or dancing.

Krystle nightclub owner Rangan Arulchelvan has brought in an app and those heading there for a bop have to submit their Covid passport, a form of ID, and there is a strict head count.

Around 8pm, the time most of us would normally be starting our pre-going out drinks, things start moving. A group of girls in their 20s rush into the club chattering loudly.

“It’s amazing to be back out,” Georgina Cosgrove says. “I feel more human again”

I look around and realise I’ve lost the photographer, and have six missed calls on my phone asking where I am. And it does start to feel like a proper night out again.