Eamonn McCourt's family cut ties with Sinn Fein after funeral

A row has broken out between the family of IRA man Eamonn 'Peggy' McCourt and Sinn Fein over whether his name should be added to the republican 'Roll of Honour' in Derry.

In a post on Facebook, the late Mr McCourt's son, also called Eamon, wrote: "Today the Fisher and McCourt family have had to cut all ties with the republican movement and Sinn Fein.

"We really wished it didn't have to come to this - in fact we never thought this would've ever been a situation - but we will always be certain that they have made a mistake today in not honouring Òglach Peggy McCourt to the roll of honour here in Derry the town he fought and made a better place," the Facebook post read.

Eamonn 'Peggy' McCourt, a 62-year-old former IRA member from Creggan in the city, died in hospital at the weekend having reportedly contracted Covid-19. Images that emerged online following his funeral on Monday showed a large crowd behind a hearse, which was flanked by two lines of mourners in white shirts and black ties. The footage is being reviewed by police to identify any potential breaches of the regulations. Police said the scenes were "likely" to be in breach of Covid regulations. Police have confirmed that officers used body-worn cameras to record video at the funeral of the former IRA man in the city earlier this week. Sinn Fein has confirmed a number of party representatives were present in the vicinity of the funeral. However, MLA Gerry Kelly - who sits on the Northern Ireland Policing Board - said that the party did not have a role in organising the event. "It was arranged by the family," the North Belfast MLA told BBC Radio Ulster earlier this week. Political parties held meetings with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne on Thursday to discuss the funeral and other policing matters. A PSNI spokesperson confirmed a number of uniformed officers were in attendance at Mr McCourt's funeral. "Uniformed police officers monitored a funeral in Derry/Londonderry on Monday, 25 January," the spokesperson said. "All officers deployed were dressed in full uniform, as they would be on normal patrol, and had the capability to record Body Worn Video, which is standard practice. "Additionally, one officer had a hand-held video camera. "At no time were there any plain clothes officers deployed." Sinn Fein has been contacted for comment.


