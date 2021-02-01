| 2.6°C Dublin

Eamonn McCourt's family cut ties with Sinn Fein after funeral

Eamonn McCourt was buried last Monday. Photo: Pacemaker Expand

Staff reporter

A row has broken out between the family of IRA man Eamonn 'Peggy' McCourt and Sinn Fein over whether his name should be added to the republican 'Roll of Honour' in Derry.

In a post on Facebook, the late Mr McCourt's son, also called Eamon, wrote: "Today the Fisher and McCourt family have had to cut all ties with the republican movement and Sinn Fein.

"We really wished it didn't have to come to this - in fact we never thought this would've ever been a situation - but we will always be certain that they have made a mistake today in not honouring Òglach Peggy McCourt to the roll of honour here in Derry the town he fought and made a better place," the Facebook post read.

